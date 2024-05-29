Allen Bontrager Carpentry Expands to Appleton, WI to Bring Premier Roofing and Construction Services to the Area

APPLETON, Wis., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Bontrager Carpentry, a leading roofing and construction contractor with over 20 years of experience, is excited to announce the opening of their new office in Appleton, Wisconsin. This expansion is a testament to the company's growth and commitment to providing exceptional services to their clients in Wisconsin.

Allen Bontrager Carpentry Allen Bontrager Carpentry

Since their inception in the early 2000s, Allen Bontrager Carpentry has built a strong reputation for their honesty, uncompromising craftsmanship, and old-fashioned work ethic. This has earned them the trust of their clients, who have consistently turned to them for all their roofing and construction needs. The company specializes in steel and shingle roofing , gutters , siding , windows , doors, decks, garages, sheds, barns , custom builds , and more.

The new office is strategically located to provide convenient access to clients in the Appleton area and ensures that the company's team delivers high-quality workmanship on every project. Whether it's a simple roof repair or a complete home renovation, Allen Bontrager Carpentry has the knowledge and skills to get the job done right.

In addition to their exceptional services, the company is also known for their competitive pricing and commitment to using high-quality materials. This ensures that their clients receive the best value for their money and a finished product that will last for years to come.

With the opening of their new office in Appleton, WI, Allen Bontrager Carpentry is excited to continue their tradition of excellence and expand their roofing and construction services to even more clients. For more information about the company and their services, please visit their website at www.abontrager.com or contact their new office at (715) 322-2023 .

About Allen Bontrager Carpentry:

Allen Bontrager Carpentry is a local roofing and construction contractor headquartered in Bonduel, Wisconsin. From roofing installations and repairs to custom construction builds and more, their licensed and insured contractors are equipped for every commercial and residential project.

Contact Information

Name: Josiah Thilmony

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (715) 322-2023

SOURCE Allen Bontrager Carpentry