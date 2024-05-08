Allen Bontrager Carpentry Expands to Muncie, IN - Offering Roofing, Siding, and Construction Services

MUNCIE, Ind., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Bontrager Carpentry is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services with the grand opening of a new location in Muncie, Indiana. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, exemplifying its dedication to growth and excellence in the roofing and construction industry. By establishing a presence in Muncie, Allen Bontrager Carpentry aims to bring its renowned expertise and unparalleled craftsmanship closer to the residents and businesses throughout east central Indiana. This expansion not only signifies a new chapter for the company but also reinforces its commitment to delivering top-notch services that exceed expectations in Muncie and its surrounding communities.

Allen Bontrager Carpentry Allen Bontrager Carpentry

As Allen Bontrager Carpentry opens its doors in Muncie, Indiana, the community from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne can look forward to a new standard of excellence in roofing and construction services. With over two decades of experience and a solid reputation built on honesty and quality craftsmanship, Allen Bontrager Carpentry is poised to transform properties in this area with its expertise in steel and shingle roofing , siding , windows & doors , gutters , and custom builds . Home and business owners alike can trust in their fully insured services and commitment to delivering superior results on every project.

The arrival of Allen Bontrager Carpentry in Muncie, Indiana heralds a new era of craftsmanship and reliability in the roofing and construction industry. With a strong foundation built on integrity, expertise, and a genuine passion for their work, Allen Bontrager Carpentry is poised to make a lasting impact on the Muncie community. Residents and businesses can rest assured that their projects will be in capable hands, delivering exceptional results that exceed expectations. Contact Allen Bontrager Carpentry today to experience firsthand the difference that quality and dedication can make in your next construction venture. Visit their website today at abontrager.com/IN

Allen Bontrager Carpentry has been a leading roofing and construction contractor with a stellar reputation for over 20 years, serving clients in Wisconsin , Oklahoma , Ohio, and now, Indiana . Their commitment to traditional values such as honesty, quality craftsmanship, and a strong work ethic has been the cornerstone of their success. For those seeking top-notch construction services built on trust and integrity, Allen Bontrager Carpentry is the name to remember. Contact them today for a free estimate, or visit their website at abontrager.com/IN .

Contact Information

Name: Josiah Thilmony

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (866) 255-3622

SOURCE Allen Bontrager Carpentry