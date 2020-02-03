Allen Business Advisors Announces Event Schedule for 2020

BROOKLINE, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Business Advisors (AllenBusinessAdvisors.com), a business brokerage firm operating nationally that specializes in selling architectural, engineering, and land surveying businesses as well as healthcare practices, announced its speaking engagements and exhibit schedule for the first quarter of 2020.

Founder, John Allen will be speaking at the New Jersey Society of Professional Land Surveyors annual convention on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. This is the largest gathering of land surveyors in the country. Mr. Allen's topic of discussion will be "Understanding Business Value." He will be joined by Bill Beardslee, a Professional Engineer and Licensed Professional Land Surveyor, who will be speaking on the subject "When it is Time to Move on."

On Tuesday, March 17, Mr. Allen will give his presentation titled, "Changing of the Guard: Navigating the Management Transition" at the Virginia Engineers Conference. The discussion will include information about motivations for buying a business, understanding the elements of business value, the process of selling a business, and the post-closing combining of companies.

The Southern Maryland Dental Society will host its quarterly dinners on Monday, Feb. 10th and Monday, March 2nd. Ulric Donawa, Director of Medical Practice Sales for Allen Business Advisors, will share information on dental practices for sale as well as the processes of buying and selling dental practices.

Mr. Donawa is the Chairman of Rehabilitation Systems Inc., the former Chairman of Laurel Regional Hospital, and a former Commercial Loan Officer. When Mr. Donawa worked for PNC Bank, he regularly spoke to graduating Orthodontic students at Howard Dental School about how to run a dental practice. Mr. Donawa specializes in financing medical practice acquisitions including general, orthodontic and periodontic dental practices, dermatology, ophthalmology, and mental health practices. Now, he leads the Medical Practice Sales division of Allen Business Advisors.

Allen Business Advisors has detailed experience selling healthcare practices as well as architectural, engineering, and land-surveying businesses across the country. The company is comprised of three former Commercial Loan Officers and a Ph.D. Their offices can be found in Brookline, MA, Hawthorne, NY and Bethesda, MD. If you would like to know more about Allen Business Advisors, visit their website at www.allenbusinessadvisors.com .

