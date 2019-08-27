Allen Business Advisors: Announcing the Sale of John W. Delano & Associates

BROOKLINE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Business Advisors (ABA), a business broker that helps business owners sell their architectural, engineering, land surveying businesses, and healthcare practices across the nation, is excited to announce the sale of John W. Delano & Associates to Lighthouse Land Surveying LLC! As experienced business brokers, ABA was able to implement a deal between John W. Delano & Associates and Lighthouse Land Surveying LLC.

Lighthouse Land Surveying provides technology consulting and land surveying knowledge and expertise to help projects run as smoothly as possible. Since precision matters, CAD (computer-aided design), GPS, and robotic total stations from Lighthouse Land Surveying provide a critical service for contractors, municipal planning offices, and those requiring 3D models.

Rick Reid, president of Lighthouse Land Surveying said, "This transaction would not have happened without the help of ABA. Their technical skills are top notch, and they understood and addressed the emotions that were involved."

Lighthouse Land Surveying LLC works throughout all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts from Haverhill and New Bedford to Lenox and Provincetown. They have completed numerous projects, including boundary surveys, topographic surveys, and SUAV/drone surveys. Lighthouse Land Surveying has completed work for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), various local governments within the state, and commercial and residential contractors.

ABA invests a significant amount of time preparing a business for sale, which includes valuing the business, determining the listing price, and estimating the sales price range. Ulric Donawa, a business broker with ABA compares the pre-sales planning process to the process of preparing a home for sale.

ABA offers guidance to professional entrepreneurs in order to create a comprehensive exit strategy. ABA applies our knowledge and experience to implement a four-stage exit strategy, including pre-sale planning, marketing, negotiations, and buyer financing. Currently, Allen Business Advisors is accepting new clients who are interested in learning more about selling their business or practice.

About Allen Business Advisors:

Allen Business Advisors is a business broker that sells businesses. Their focus is primarily on architectural, engineering, land surveying, and healthcare businesses. They have more than 60 years of combined experience as business brokers and commercial loan officers. Allen Business Advisors has offices located in Brookline, MA, Hawthorne, NY, and Bethesda, MD.

