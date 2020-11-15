Allen Carr's Easyway Assigns World-leading Quit Smoking Star To Help American Smokers & Vapers

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the great American Smokeout on 19th November, Allen Carr's Easyway, the world's most successful stop smoking method, is delighted to announce the appointment of Natalie Clays, one of the world's leading quit smoking experts, who has been appointed Director of US Operations, offering hope to the 17 million Americans that try to quit smoking every year.

Following Natalie's phenomenal success across Australia & New Zealand, the organization not only recognised her extraordinary achievements with a 'Lifetime Achievement Award', but tasked her with moving their USA operations forward at a pace. Natalie jumped at the chance and in spite of the Covid crisis she and her husband packed up their home in Australia and took a one-way ticket to the USA.

Natalie Clay comments:

"Our friends and family thought we were crazy to leave home and relocate during a pandemic, but it was an honor to be asked to expand our footprint across the USA and I see it as my calling to provide an essential service that needs to be available to all Americans. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking kills close to half a million Americans every year or an estimated 1300 people a day and smokers are particularly vulnerable right now. "America needs this, too many people are suffering unnecessarily."

Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking have been running seminars in New York and Los Angeles for over 10 years and have a host of celebrity fans such as Ellen de Generes, Ashton Kutcher and Anjelica Huston. The new service isn't limited to the Big Apple & Hollywood though - with Clays on the ground in centrally located Colorado, the program will be extended America-wide in order to help more people in more cities than ever before. More importantly, with Allen Carr's Easyway being pioneers of Live Online Events over the past 3 years – Natalie and her US team have already launched Live Online Group Seminars to smokers & vapers in every city, in every state, coast to coast!

John Dicey, London-based Global CEO of Allen Carr's Easyway comments:

"I'm delighted to announce Natalie's appointment to the US. We've been successful in the US for over a decade, our book Allen Carr's Easyway to Quit Smoking is a bestseller – but I have no doubt that Natalie and her new US team are all set to take the seminar service to a whole new level. This appointment ensures that no matter where a smoker is in the US, they have access to the world leading, clinically proven, quit smoking seminars that were previously only available to A list stars or those who could travel to New York City or LA."

Having successfully taken the seminars to a variety of nations across the southern hemisphere and having treated tens of thousands of smokers face-to-face, Natalie is well experienced in delivering services to a wide variety of nationalities and cultures. She explains:

"Smoking doesn't discriminate whether you smoke or vape 1 a day or 100 a day, regardless of your age, sex, race, religion or culture, it's the same problem the world over. We have a safe, effective, scientifically proven solution and I can't wait to share it with America's 34 million smokers."

Allen's Carr's Easyway has proved to be the most successful stop-smoking method of all time, helping an estimated 50 million people worldwide, offering access via their best-selling books, live group seminars (now also presented live on Zoom) or their Online Video Programme. Allen Carr's Easyway has centers in 50+ countries across the globe and the method is endorsed by a wide variety of celebrities and opinion formers.

For more details visit www.usa.allencarr.com

SOURCE Allen Carr’s Easyway

Related Links

http://www.usa.allencarr.com

