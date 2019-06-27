Allen E3 Interactive Solution Helping Improve Patient Experience at New York Hospital

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Technologies and its E3 Patient Engagement Solution is helping to impact impressive improvements in hospital patient satisfaction and value-based incentive payments, according to CMS data for Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in upstate New York.

2017 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores for the Northwell Health hospital showed the hospital's ratings since implementing Allen's solution in 2012 have improved in every category – three by double digits. The hospital also has garnered nearly $550,000 in Medicare incentive payments for its high performance.

In late 2012, the 245-bed hospital rolled out its first entertainment and education solution co-developed with Allen Technologies, offering patients access to hospital information, education, entertainment and relaxation content. Through it, patients can access TV, Internet, movies and games; lab and radiology reports; medication, nutrition and dietary information, and discharge instructions; as well as ambient noise reduction videos and soundtracks to reduce noise interruption and help manage pain. In addition, patients can request services and provide real-time feedback to hospital departments, enabling staff to address and resolve patient concerns quickly.

From 2012 to 2017, NWH patient ratings for room quietness jumped 15 percent and for staff responsiveness by 12 percent. Medication communication ratings gained 11 percent. Nurse communication scores improved by 8 percent, while discharge planning scores improved by 6 percent. Patients gave the hospital an overall rating 9 percent higher in 2017, than in 2012 before the E3 Solution was implemented. The Allen solution is one of several initiatives the hospital has implemented to improve patient experience and health outcomes.

"Phase one of our interactive system is proving to be a significant contributor to improved patient experience at Northern Westchester," said George Weldon Jr., LMHC, NCC, director of telecommunications. "Our intent is to now expand patient education and patient engagement capabilities by putting patients' clinical health information directly in their hands through E3."

The Allen Solution has also helped contribute to the hospital's improved earnings. Since implementing E3 seven years ago, Northern Westchester has received $549,981 in CMS Value-based Purchasing Adjustments, additional earnings that come as a direct result of the hospital's high patient satisfaction performance.

"Patient-centered care has always has been a philosophy of Northern Westchester Hospital, with a focus on patient satisfaction," said Maria Hale, PsyD, associate executive director. "We understand that better-engaged patients will be more satisfied with their overall healthcare experience, and that ultimately leads to increased quality outcomes. We have many initiatives in place to improve patient satisfaction, and leveraging technology like Allen's E3 interactive solution to help make our patients' experience more positive is a key part of how we are continuing to deliver the best experience possible."

In the last decade, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began a shift toward value-based healthcare delivery, as opposed to volume-based care. In 2012, it implemented the HCAHPS surveys and patient satisfaction requirements tied to hospital Medicare reimbursement. Low-performing hospitals are penalized while top-performers can get incentive payments.

"Allen E3 is a perfect enhancement to Northern Westchester Hospital's mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care," said Allen Technologies President Mark Lancaster. "Our technology is having a proven impact on the patient experience as reflected in the hospital's HCAHPS scores, and in turn helping to generate additional earnings."

About Allen Technologies

Allen Technologies transforms the way hospitals engage, educate and empower patients. Allen's E3 patient engagement system, delivered via television, tablet and bedside monitor, is a patient-centric portal for patient education, in- room comfort control, and entertainment. Visit www.engagewithallen.com.

About NWH

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) is a not-for-profit, 245-bed, all private room facility in Mount Kisco, New York, serving residents of Northern Westchester, Putnam and Southern Dutchess County, as well as parts of Fairfield County, Connecticut. U.S. News & World Report recently named it among the "Best Hospitals 2018-19." Visit https://nwhc.net.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 700 outpatient facilities and more than 18,500 affiliated physicians caring for more than 2 million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond. Visit Northwell.edu.

