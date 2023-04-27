Allen Fritts Joins the Mircom Group of Companies as Director, U.S. Sales

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies (Mircom Group), a global leader in intelligent buildings solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen Fritts as Director, U.S. Sales, effective April 17th, 2023.

Allen joins the Mircom Group with a long history of success in the fire and life safety industry, having started his career with ADI in 1992 and progressed through various roles, including Branch Manager at their award-winning Raleigh, North Carolina location.

Allen later moved into a Regional Sales Management position with Fire-Lite Alarms, where he was a three-time winner of their Sales Manager of the Year Award. In 2008, he joined Honeywell Analytics as their North American Director of Sales, where he was responsible for the industrial gas detector business.

Later at Honeywell Industrial Safety, Allen was responsible for the high-risk segmentation of the business. There, he was responsible for supporting a sales team consisting of Zone Managers and Regional Sales Managers. In addition, his responsibilities included driving revenue targets, establishing sales channels, and developing his team.

In his new role with the Mircom Group, Allen will oversee U.S. Regional and Territory Business Development Managers, and work closely with our network of customers, influencers, and stakeholders, to accelerate our growth profile throughout the U.S. marketplace.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allen to the Mircom Group family," said Rick Falbo, Executive VP of Mircom Group. "With his extensive experience and proven success in the fire, security, and life-safety industries, we are confident that Allen will play a key role in expanding our sales efforts and drive solid growth in the U.S. market."

About the Mircom Group of Companies

The Mircom Group of Companies is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions, bringing innovation and flexibility to the industry. With a presence in over 100 countries worldwide, our commitment to technological advancement enables us to offer high-quality and competitive value solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Our solutions are independently engineered in North America and tailored to our clients' unique needs and their customers.

