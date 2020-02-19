Allen Institute Adds Former Washington Governor, Executives From JPMorgan Chase And Deloitte To Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Institute today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Margaret Anderson, Managing Director with Deloitte Consulting LLP; Phyllis J. Campbell, Chairman of the Pacific Northwest Region for JPMorgan Chase; and Gary Locke, former Washington State governor and former United States Ambassador to China and Secretary of Commerce.

"We are thrilled to have the world-renowned expertise and leadership that our three new members bring to our Board of Directors," said Allan Jones, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Allen Institute. "The expansion of our board, and the addition of their stewardship and guidance, will be invaluable as we continue to tackle hard problems in bioscience to advance human health."

The new members joined the existing seven board members, including Board of Directors Chair Jody Allen, who is also Chair of Vulcan Inc. and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust. The board is charged with providing oversight and stewardship to the Allen Institute, helping to ensure it fulfills its scientific mission. It is comprised of members from science, law, finance and other business and philanthropic backgrounds.

Margaret Anderson is Managing Director with Deloitte Consulting LLP, where her work focuses on the intersection of health, translational medicine and biomedical research. She has worked in medical research and public health in several previous roles, including at FasterCures, a center of the Milken Institute, the American Public Health Association, and the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment. She currently serves on the Boards of ACT for NIH, FasterCures, Friends of Cancer Research, and Melanoma Research Alliance.

Phyllis J. Campbell is Chairman of the Pacific Northwest Region (Washington, Oregon and Idaho) for JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S. She previously served as President and CEO of The Seattle Foundation, a philanthropic foundation in Seattle which is among the largest in the country. She is the chair of the US-Japan Council, as well as a member of the global advisory board of Women Corporate Directors.

Gary Locke was Washington State's 21st Governor, serving two terms in office. He held positions in federal government in the Obama administration, most recently as the United States Ambassador to China and previously as the United States Secretary of Commerce. Currently, he is Chairman of Locke Global Strategies, a consulting group he founded. He previously served on the Board of Directors for PATH, a nonprofit global health organization headquartered in Seattle.

