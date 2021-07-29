Allen Iverson Enters Multi-year Partnership With Viola Brands

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola, the leading and only Black-owned multinational cannabis operator rooted in building equity within the space, today officially announces its partnership with NBA Legend Allen Iverson. The icon and people's champ enters into a multi-year partnership that spans cannabis, product, and merchandise with Viola, co-founded by CEO Al Harrington, to create an industry leading and scalable collaboration across product lines and markets.

Iverson joined Al in Viola's 18,000 sq ft Detroit grow in March, getting an in depth tour of the growing process from Viola's head grower and Al Harrington himself. Upon seeing the full-scale operation, the true dedication to the plant, along with Viola's unwavering commitment to increasing minority participation and ownership in the cannabis industry (currently at only 4%), Allen was sure this partnership was meant to be.

"I've had a lot of people approach me with business opportunities, but this one with Al was different," said Iverson. "After seeing how devoted he is to this business, and him educating me on how beneficial the plant is, it just felt right. I'm excited to be a part of it. Together, we're about to change the game."

The partnership will feature a variety of cannabis and non-cannabis products, including The Iverson Collection, a series of strains that will launch across the markets in which Viola operates. The first strain will launch in California this October exclusively at Elevate and Jade Room.

"In the same way Allen impacted the culture, we're going to continue to impact the cannabis industry," said Viola CEO, Al Harrington. "We're going to keep pushing boundaries. I'm honored to have Allen on board. We want to continue to inspire others and encourage people of color to participate in the cannabis space."

In addition to the Viola partnership, Allen is also partnering with Harrington on his wellness CBD brand rePlay with future announcements forthcoming under the Harrington Wellness umbrella.

About Viola:

Viola is the leading Black-owned producer and licensed wholesaler of premium cannabis products rooted in purpose. Founded in 2011, NBA veteran Al Harrington was inspired to launch the brand by his grandmother, Viola, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes and found solace in cannabis remedies. The brand integrates the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary processes designed for every stage of cultivation, extraction and production. Viola is known for its wide variety of product offerings, from high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. From regulation to representation and reform, Viola's mission is to create opportunities for communities of color in the cannabis industry.

