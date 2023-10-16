ALLEN MEDIA GROUP BECOMES THE FIRST MEDIA COMPANY TO SUCCESSFULLY TRANSACT ON NEW MEASUREMENT CURRENCY 'VIDEOAMP' - DELIVERING ON THE COMPANY'S 2023-24 UPFRONT STRATEGY

News provided by

Allen Media Group

16 Oct, 2023, 14:26 ET

A Historic First for Any Media Company, Allen Media Group, Which Owns The Weather Channel, Has Moved the Advertising Buying Market to VideoAmp

ATLANTA,  Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce that The Weather Channel Television Network – which has been voted the most trusted news brand in America – is the first network to achieve across-the-board acceptance from the advertising community to use VideoAmp as its new ad currency.

At the Cannes Lions Festival in June 2023, AMG announced their historic innovative decision to go all-in on using the big data ratings provider VideoAmp, making AMG the first media company to use VideoAmp as its primary currency. Now, at the close of the Upfront Season, AMG has fully delivered on that vision and strategy by successfully aligning with brands, holding companies, and ad agency partners to transact with VideoAmp's big data.

"The Weather Channel is very proud to be the first network to transition to VideoAmp, proving that reliable big data measurement is the future of the television industry," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We made the move at the start of the Upfronts because our clients deserve much stronger data. VideoAmp allows us to better serve our clients by showing the efficacy and return on investment our audiences and content deliver."

"Allen Media Group is making bold decisions to push the industry towards smarter and more sophisticated ways of measuring viewers. The Weather Channel moving its entire Upfront to VideoAmp currency is a massive testament to their commitment of increasing the value of media for their advertiser clients and viewers," said VideoAmp Founder and CEO, Ross McCray
"At Horizon we are always focused on innovation and improving our client's impact against their advertising commitments. We fully support The Weather Channel's move to VideoAmp as their primary currency and being able to demonstrate to our clients the improvement of measurement and efficacy against their media campaigns," said David Campanelli, EVP and Chief Investment Officer of Horizon.

As the industry shifts toward a multi-currency world, AMG's vision, leadership, and ultimate success proves that focusing on big data solutions instead of panels for measuring audiences resonates with the advertising community. Other television platforms have also chosen to offer alternate measurement tools outside of panel-based platforms, but none have fully transacted or converted to a new currency.

The forward-looking 10-year agreement between AMG and VideoAmp will ultimately deliver advertisers enhanced cross-platform metrics and display a more accurate and impactful picture of the power of AMG's platforms and audiences. Features like VideoAmp's currency-grade data, advertising solutions, and Content Analysis Rating Dashboard will allow advertisers a clearer view of audience delivery, ROI, and reporting. In addition, VideoAmp's extensive dataset includes close to 40 million households. With the industry's move toward big data, AMG's bold move to partner with VideoAmp is an example of innovative companies leading the charge toward a more precise advertising environment.

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information visit: allenmedia.tv

SOURCE Allen Media Group

Also from this source

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE-STREAMING PLATFORM LOCAL NOW EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT LIBRARY WITH 18 CBS FAST CHANNELS

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE-STREAMING PLATFORM LOCAL NOW EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT LIBRARY WITH 18 CBS FAST CHANNELS

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now – a leading free-streaming service for hyper-local news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment...
ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES 3 NEW DAILY COURT SERIES NATIONWIDE IN BROADCAST SYNDICATION AND CABLE

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES 3 NEW DAILY COURT SERIES NATIONWIDE IN BROADCAST SYNDICATION AND CABLE

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) -- the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations -- proudly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.