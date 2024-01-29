Allen Mom Sues Daycare Center After Son Rescued by Good Samaritan Near Busy Road

News provided by

The Button Law Firm

29 Jan, 2024, 11:16 ET

Daycare injury attorneys at The Button Law Firm fight to get answers after law enforcement had to push daycare workers to check facility for missing children

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen mother Miriah Mattos praises a Good Samaritan for rescuing her 2-year-old son near McDermott Drive, a busy six-lane road with a speed limit of 45 mph, in March 2023. However, she filed a lawsuit against Safari Kid Allen, the daycare center that was responsible for her son's well-being, and demands answers for why he was not being supervised, thus allowing him to exit the facility, go unnoticed for an extended amount of time, wander across a parking lot, and end up near a busy road before the good Samaritan found him.

The lawsuit states the good Samaritan checked with a nearby daycare center to see if the boy wandered from that facility. The hero then contacted law enforcement, who contacted other centers in the area to determine where the boy came from. When the officer arrived at Safari Kid Allen, the complaint states that the director at Safari Kid Allen assured the officer the facility was not missing any children. The officer then pushed the director to make sure all children were accounted for before he then brought the boy forward to be identified. That is when the director identified the toddler as a student at the facility.

"I am so angry that Safari Kid Allen did not do their job to watch my son and then had no idea he was missing, even when asked by law enforcement," says Mattos. "It is horrifying to think about what would have happened to him if that kind person did not stop and rescue him."   

Safari Kid Allen advertises itself as a facility that "creates a safe and secure environment" and that its teachers "abide by strict health and safety practices," but what happened to Mattos' son tells a different story. According to the complaint, the law enforcement officer walked through Safari Kid Allen and discovered there were numerous ways the boy could have exited the center. The officer noted the doors did not have working safety alarms; the playground was not locked; and a piece of cardboard supported by a child-size plastic table covered a gap in the playground fence.

An investigation revealed Safari Kid Allen received 45 citations from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for violating the state's daycare laws from September 2019 to November 2023. Seventeen of the safety violations were cited after the incident involving Mattos' son, according to the suit.

"Safari Kid Allen clearly dropped the ball by not closely watching the children in its care, including our client's son," says Mattos' lawyer, Texas daycare injury attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm. "An innocent toddler's life was risked when it did not have to be—he could have been hit by a car or even kidnapped. Safari Kid Allen failed this family by not complying with basic safety standards."

The case is Miriah Mattos, Individually and as next friend of J.M., a minor child, vs. Salient Path Texas, LLC d/b/a Safari Kid Allen, Cause No. 429-00484-2024 in the District Court of Collin County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About the Button Law Firm
The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm

Also from this source

Lawsuit Claims Lack of Supervision and Poor Security at Irving Daycare Center Endangered Toddler

Lawsuit Claims Lack of Supervision and Poor Security at Irving Daycare Center Endangered Toddler

The mother of a 2-year-old girl is now suing Miss Bloomingdale's Academy in Irving, claiming her daughter was neglected and her life put in danger by ...
El Paso Mother Sues Daycare Center After Heavy Locker Falls on Young Son

El Paso Mother Sues Daycare Center After Heavy Locker Falls on Young Son

An El Paso mother wants answers after her 7-year-old son was seriously hurt at Mini Me's Child Center in April 2023. Jameelah Becton is now suing the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Public Safety

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.