Allen Sportswear makes its mark in the film "Champions" starring Woody Harrelson

Allen Sportswear's custom basketball uniforms take center court in "Champions," a lighthearted movie embracing the triumph of the human spirit

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed actor Woody Harrelson teams up with director Bobby Farrelly in the highly anticipated film "Champions," and Allen Sportswear is proud to be part of this cinematic journey. Known for their expertise in outfitting competitive teams, Allen Sportswear provided professional-quality custom basketball uniforms for the movie, adding an authentic touch to the basketball scenes.

Directed by Bobby Farrelly, known for hit comedies like "There's Something About Mary" and "Dumb and Dumber," "Champions" tells an inspiring story of teamwork, determination, and the triumph of the human spirit. It follows a former minor-league basketball coach who takes on the challenge of coaching a team of athletes with intellectual disabilities, discovering the incredible heights they can achieve together.

With a remarkable presence in various arenas, from the AAU and USSSA circuits to schools and youth programs across the country, Allen Sportswear takes great pride in dressing countless athletes, providing them with top-quality uniforms that enhance their performance and confidence on the field. Throughout the challenging times of the pandemic, Allen Sportswear remained committed to making a positive impact by providing masks to hospitals, including the VA, ensuring the safety of frontline heroes. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certified company, Allen Sportswear continues to give back and make a difference in communities.

"We are honored to be part of the film 'Champions,' showcasing our uniforms alongside the incredible talent of Woody Harrelson," expressed Krishia Jean, representative of Allen Sportswear. "Our involvement in high-stakes competitions, film projects, and charitable initiatives reflects our dedication to excellence, innovation, and supporting those who serve."

The release of 'Champions' has generated tremendous excitement worldwide, inspiring audiences with its heartfelt story. Allen Sportswear is proud to have outfitted a movie that captures the true essence of champions.

About Allen Sportswear:

Allen Sportswear is a leading provider of custom sports apparel, outfitting teams and sports programs across the country. With a rich history of excellence and innovation, Allen Sportswear offers high-quality uniforms for various team sports and an online uniform designer. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certified company, Allen Sportswear is committed to making a positive impact on the field and in communities. They take immense pride in dressing countless athletes and supporting their athletic journeys.

Disclaimer: Allen Sportswear is a vendor that provided basketball uniforms for the film 'Champions.' We are not an official sponsor or endorsed by the film or its production companies. This press release highlights our involvement as a vendor and does not imply any official endorsement or partnership.

