Allen Wine Group Announces New Compliance Division

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Wine Group, a leading wine industry firm offering CFO, accounting and bookkeeping services to the wine industry, announced today their new compliance division, Allen Wine Compliance. The addition of the compliance division will enable Allen Wine Group to provide a one-stop solution for businesses in the wine industry. Services offered by Allen Wine Compliance include all aspects of wine compliance, such as licensing, renewals and reporting for Federal, California, out of state and export.

"We are pleased to offer compliance services to our clients," said Timothy Allen, Managing Partner of Allen Wine Group. "Through extensive experience working with businesses in the wine industry, we believe we're well positioned to help our clients navigate the complex steps needed to achieve and maintain compliance."