Allenco Publishing Announces the Publication of Read Between the Lines by Charles Singleton

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How today's society affects the education of America's young people will determine the course of human history for generations to come, says author Charles Singleton.

Read Between the Lines by Charles Singleton

One of the most important goals of education is to instruct and to educate young people in becoming responsible citizens. Education is an invaluable resource because its tenets enable people to develop cognitively, physically, socially, and emotionally on an individual basis. In addition, an effective educational curriculum promotes individual growth and development by providing students with the opportunities to acquire moral values, social skills, and health-related fitness.

The maturation process of young people is developmental in nature. The process covers a period of growth from birth through early adulthood (0-21). However, each person's developmental timetable is unique and completely different. Through the influence of genetics, parenting, socialization, gender, and environment, one individual may evolve with adequate life skills necessary for successful integration into society. In contrast, however, another person of the very same age can develop such unacceptable behavioral traits as insolence, defiance, violence, disruption, disrespectfulness, and indolence. These inappropriate behavioral mechanisms frequently leave the person poorly prepared for a productive life.

It is the author's intent that the provocative essays in his book will help to inform and educate readers about the pressing need to save our children.

