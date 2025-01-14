AllenComm Recognized as a Top eLearning Localization Provider by eLearning Industry

AllenComm — a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences — is named by eLearning Industry as one of the Top Content Providers for eLearning Localization for 2025, earning a five-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition and a five-star rating as a leading provider of eLearning localization services.

The list of top content providers named by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry noted: "There are over 7,000 known languages in the world, meaning your eLearning solution has a lot of growth to achieve before it reaches a truly vast audience. But how can you manage this seemingly impossible feat? The answer lies in eLearning localization and translation services. These companies can help you modify your learning material so people who speak different languages and belong to other cultures can participate equally. As a result, you can increase registrations and signups for your eLearning courses and connect with diverse learners."

Ron Zamir, AllenComm President and CEO, explains, "What we do best when it comes to localization is to simplify the effort for our clients. Launching a global or multi-language program brings considerable complexity. We know how to take the hassle out of the process. This past year, more than 10% of our projects included translation in over 30 languages. Over the last few years, we've worked with more than 100 languages."

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

