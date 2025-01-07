Allendale Social Nominated as Best Fine Dining and Best New Restaurant by 201 Magazine

ALLENDALE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allendale Social has been nominated for two prestigious honors by 201 Magazine: Best Fine Dining and Best New Restaurant. Following the nomination stage, the top seven contenders in each category advance to the voting round, where the public selects their favorites to determine the ultimate winners. Allendale Social is redefining fine dining, in an upscale yet relaxed setting. Allendale Social provides not only superb food but an elevated hospitality experience where the service is just as important as the food. Allendale Social offers a unique blend of fine dining with a menu that features a variety of options, from raw and chilled appetizers to pastas, risottos, and entrées, all showcasing Chef Joey Sergentakis' creativity and flair. The bar complements the menu with an impressive selection of beers, wines, and signature cocktails. Guests can enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating, while enjoying live music.

Allendale Social, a contemporary fine-dining establishment in Bergen County.

Voting Now Open!

From now until to January 10, 2025, cast your vote for Allendale Social in both categories and help celebrate its exceptional culinary achievements. Plus, participants who vote in 25 or more categories are entered to win a $250 gift card!

Winners will be announced at the exclusive awards gala on March 13, 2025.

About the 201 Best of Bergen Community's Choice Awards

Every year, the 201 Best of Bergen Community's Choice Awards recognize over 420 outstanding businesses and organizations in the Bergen area. The awards begin with public nominations, followed by a voting round to determine the winners. With over 140 categories, this program showcases the vibrant diversity of the region's best dining, entertainment, and more.

Winners are celebrated at a gala event featuring cocktails, entertainment, dinner, and the awards presentation, offering a night of recognition, networking, and community spirit. Results are shared with the public in a printed winners' edition and online.

A Culinary Triumph: Allendale Social

Allendale Social is making waves on the Bergen dining scene, celebrating its first anniversary under the leadership of owner Daniel Grey and Michelin-starred Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis and general manager James Mazzuto all with a wealth of expertise.

Chef Sergentakis brings an extraordinary culinary pedigree to Allendale Social. Inspired by his Italian grandmother's kitchen, his journey began at the age of 15 in New York City's vibrant food industry. He worked alongside renowned chefs, including Daniel Boulud, Philippe Rochat, and Alain Ducasse, and Gray Kunz refining his skills and developing a signature style that balances diverse global flavors.

During his tenure as Chef de Cuisine at Café Gray Deluxe in Hong Kong's Upper House hotel, Sergentakis helped the restaurant earn a Michelin star. His expertise in harmonizing complex Asian flavors and European techniques established him as a culinary force.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to bring my international culinary journey back to New Jersey and turn Allendale Social into a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts," says Chef Sergentakis.

"Allendale Social provides exceptional cuisine, impeccable service, and an elegant yet approachable dining experience," says Daniel Grey. "Our commitment to quality and creativity shines through in every dish."

Be part of Allendale Social's journey by voting and helping them secure the recognition they deserve in the 201 Best of Bergen Awards!

Contact:

Stacey Bender

9734054600

[email protected]

SOURCE Allendale Social