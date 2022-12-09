ALLEN'S TALLENTEX OVERSEAS GAINING POPULARITY IN GCC REGION WITH MORE THAN 24,000 REGISTRATIONS

TALLENTEX Creates History With 500% Growth In Registrations

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TALLENTEX is ALLEN Career Institute's flagship program. Introduced in 2014, the exam has made a name for itself by becoming India's biggest talent encouragement cum scholarship exam. TALLENTEX made its debut in the GCC region in 2021 as TALLENTEX Overseas, with nearly 3500 students appearing online. This year, students and parents showed overwhelming responses & the exam bagged 24,000 plus registrations under their belt.

TALLENTEX Overseas candidates' excitement before the exam

For the first time ever, TALLENTEX was held physically in the UAE and Kuwait on the 12th and 15th of November. Students from over 50 schools in the UAE and Kuwait participated in TALLENTEX Overseas 2023. On November 12, 2022, numerous students from the GCC countries took the test online.

TALLENTEX creates a competitive environment for students and schools to demonstrate their academic prowess on the global platform. The exam aims to give students an opportunity to analyze their performance and assess their unique capabilities, strengths, and weaknesses to reach their true potential. The top performers of TALLENTEX Overseas 2023 will win upto 2 crores in cash prizes and scholarships worth 20 crores for ALLEN Overseas classroom programs. These top performers will be felicitated at the Success Power Session (SPS), to be held in Dubai. Also, all the students who sat for the exam will receive a Global Rank, Detailed Performance Analysis Report, Competitive Success Index (CSI), and Psychometric Test.

On this occasion, ALLEN Overseas shared a glimpse into its future plan of soon coming to Kuwait and Oman physically to fulfil its goal of bringing quality education to every student globally.

Mr Keshav Maheshwari, ALLEN Overseas' managing director and leader on this remarkable success, expressed his gratitude and stated, "Compared to last year, TALLENTEX grew in leaps and bounds this year. So it was a pleasant surprise for all of us when we exceeded our initial goal by many students." He also thanked the participating schools and stated it was only possible with their support.

About ALLEN Overseas

ALLEN Overseas is the global initiative of the Kota-based coaching institute, ALLEN Career Institute. Two years ago, the 34-year-old legacy expanded its wings to the GCC Countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. They brought with them their unique pedagogy and unrivalled high-quality test-prep education in some of the most competitive college entrance examinations like IIT JEE Mains & Advanced, NEET-UG and various international Olympiads to GCC students. The pioneering institute conducts classes via its Digital Classroom Program and in-person classes at 5 physical academic centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Nahda, Bur Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Sharjah in the UAE.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965349/TALLENTEX_Overseas_candidates.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965348/TALLENTEX_OVERSEAS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allen Career Institute Overseas