ALLENTOWN ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF CLORDISYS

ClorDiSys expands Allentown's service offerings in the pre-clinical research and broader life sciences sector

ALLENTOWN, N.J., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allentown, LLC ("Allentown"), a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc. ("ClorDiSys" or the "Company").

Headquartered in Branchburg, NJ, ClorDiSys is the leading provider of Chlorine Dioxide-based solutions for sterilizing and decontaminating vivariums, laboratory equipment and medical devices. ClorDiSys represents the second strategic add-on investment made by Allentown, including the acquisition of BetterBuilt in May 2023, during Aterian's ownership.

Allentown's highly complementary acquisition of ClorDiSys provides essential decontamination and sterilization products and services to vivarium research facilities within Allentown's core biomedical pre-clinical industries. ClorDiSys additionally introduces Allentown to the adjacent and attractive medical device sterilization market. Unlike other sterilization processes, ClorDiSys' proprietary method of chlorine dioxide gas generation produces a non-acidic gas that is gentle on materials and electronics, does not result in harmful residues, is non-carcinogenic, non-explosive, and is a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered sterilant.

"We are thrilled to partner with ClorDiSys and look forward to welcoming the team to the Allentown family" stated Charles Simmons, Chief Executive Officer at Allentown. "In pursuing our strategy to provide a full spectrum of high-science equipment, consumables and services to our trusted biomedical research customers and broadening our offerings and scientific services into adjacent life science industries, we're thrilled when we find a leading organization that can help us pursue our goals. ClorDiSys is that type of company, offering innovative and effective decontamination solutions with integrity and care, perfectly aligned with our cause to improve science and lifesaving research. We are strong believers in ClorDiSys' proven solutions to better serve our overlapping and complementary customer bases by providing our customers with a one-stop solution to further address their vivarium needs."

Paul Lorcheim, Director and co-founder of ClorDiSys, stated "Being acquired by Allentown is exactly what we needed to broaden our reach and make our services available to many more research institutions and adjacent industries. We want to lead the world and be the catalyst of driving a better and healthier process and shift away from Ethylene Oxide (EtO) for medical device sterilization and into ClorDiSys' chlorine dioxide gas sterilization technology. ClorDiSys is quickly expanding into the medical device sterilization market, tripling the number of locations utilizing our technology in the last year alone. Unlike EtO, our process is more efficient, non-carcinogenic, non-explosive and greatly reduces the impact on the environment."

Daniel Phan, Managing Director at Aterian said "The acquisition of ClorDiSys represents core strategic initiatives to Allentown of expanding its total addressable market and introducing Allentown to sanitation, disinfection, and decontamination services. As a family-owned and operated company we were thoroughly impressed by ClorDiSys' products, services and customer-centric solutions and couldn't be more excited about the partnership together. Allentown continues to establish itself as the acquisition platform of choice as we continue to transform Allentown into a broader solutions provider in the life sciences market."

Jorge Fabre, Principal at Aterian, stated "ClorDiSys is a highly strategic fit within Allentown's portfolio of products and services, and we look forward to leveraging Allentown's broader infrastructure, personnel talent and customer relationships to drive accelerated results."

Massumi + Consoli LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction.

About ClorDiSys Components Corporation

ClorDiSys was founded in 2001 by two ex-Johnson & Johnson employees and was originally focused solely on the manufacturing of Chlorine Dioxide gas equipment. Based on feedback from its customers, the company quickly innovated and expanded into adjacent offerings including value-added services and consumable products. Today, ClorDiSys is a premier provider of mission-critical, Chlorine Dioxide-based decontamination, disinfection, and sterilization solutions for a variety of end markets including life sciences, healthcare, and medical devices. Located in central New Jersey, the company has grown to provide best-in-class service to customers around the globe while maintaining the core set of values that have allowed it to thrive over the past 20+ years.

About Allentown

Allentown is a leading global provider in Life Science solutions. In over 55 years of operation, dedicated exclusively to the life science industry. Allentown is proud to have played its part in heroic research that continues to improve lives around the world every day. Allentown earns the highest trust of the biomedical research community by providing critical services with integrity and care. From its family-founded origins as a local vivarium manufacturer, Allentown today has evolved into a full suite of equipment and service solutions for the pre-clinical biomedical research and broader life sciences sectors. Allentown's global reach serves customers ranging from academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private laboratories, governmental research institutions, contract research organizations and everywhere in between.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian holistically supports organizations with a focus on strategic positioning, people, processes, equipment, technology, and product innovation among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2.0 billion since its founding in 2009.

