Allentown-Reading Area Gets its Own Holistic Chamber of Commerce Chapter

READING, Pa., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Years ago, holistic health care was virtually unknown but today the number of services available to people who want to improve their health outside of traditional Western medicine is exploding. The Holistic Chamber of Commerce (HCC) helps holistic health professionals — people like acupuncturists, reiki masters, nutritionists, herbalists, massage therapists, and chiropractors — and other businesses that take a holistic approach such as those that are environmentally friendly network with each other and makes it easier for clients to find them. Founded in October 2010, the HCCCH is an international organization for holistically-minded professionals, practitioners, business owners, and resource providers, with local chapters in many states. The organization's newest chapter, PA-Allentown-Reading, has just been established and will hold its first-ever meeting, on Zoom, on July 21, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to chapter president Alicia McBride.

Alicia McBride Alicia McBride

McBride says, "The first meeting will focus on networking and is free for members and guests. We are hoping to attract many professionals and businesses whose focus is on natural health, well-being, and quality lifestyles who offer eco-friendly services and will relish the opportunity to exchange ideas and benefit from a number of resources that will enable more clients to find them." Those resources include member discounts, a searchable online member directory, access to a private Facebook group and the benefit of a social media presence of over 50,000 direct followers on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

According to McBride, future Allentown-Reading meetings will also take place on Thursdays via Zoom. McBride explains that there are three levels of membership with the basic plan starting at $237 a year.

For more information about the Allentown-Reading Chapter, please click here.

About Alicia McBride

Alicia McBride is a leading voice for empaths today. She is the internationally best-selling author of I Feel Too Much: A How-to Guide for the Beginner Empath and The Empath Effect: Powerful Stories of Love, Courage & Transformation, as well as the children's book I Love You When. An empath and healer, she holds a B.A. in psychology and is a reiki master and a certified yoga instructor. Find her online at HealingLightEmpath.com.

For more information, contact Alicia McBride, chapter president, at 484-3691464 or [email protected].

SOURCE Alicia McBride