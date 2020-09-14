Allergan Aesthetics and Skinbetter Science Announce The DREAM Initiative™ To Advance Health Equity and Diversity in Aesthetics

IRVINE, Calif. and PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), and Skinbetter Science® announced the launch of a new long-term, educational initiative – DREAM: Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine™. The DREAM Initiative™ is committed to furthering the principles of racial and ethnic diversity, inclusion, respect and understanding in the fields of dermatology and plastic surgery.

"As leaders in aesthetics, Allergan Aesthetics and Skinbetter Science are likeminded in our pursuit of advancing equality and diversity in the aesthetics market and believe it is our responsibility to create meaningful, positive change within our own companies, and with our customers," stated Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "We are inaugurating the DREAM Initiative™ with three important projects, which will immediately expand available resources to enhance the care of all patients, as well as to better diagnose and treat dermatologic conditions across the full spectrum of skin types and patients of color."

Case studies and data relevant to darker skin tones are grossly underrepresented in current educational materials and textbooks which can lead to under or misdiagnoses for black and brown patients. Allergan Aesthetics and Skinbetter Science endeavor to start to bridge this gap in dermatology and plastic surgery with The National Racial Equity Medical Residency Curriculum. This program is designed to assist students, faculty and staff in dermatology and plastic surgery residency programs in identifying and addressing the risk of implicit bias in academic and clinical settings. This Curriculum is being piloted at a leading university, with subsequent nationwide rollout planned thereafter. The DREAM Initiative™ is also sponsoring the development of The Spectrum of Dermatologic Disease, a comprehensive textbook photo atlas, which will present the characteristics of skin conditions across the full range of racial and ethnic skin types. The Spectrum of Dermatologic Disease, upon publication , will be disseminated to medical residents, faculty and program libraries, and thereafter be available as a resource for clinical practitioners worldwide.

The DREAM Initiative plans to convene Forces of Beauty™ Summits to help identify different perceptions of beauty among racial and ethnic groups, so that media, aesthetic providers and corporations can better understand and meet the aesthetic needs of all patients.

"Inspired by the nationwide peaceful protests that have galvanized our communities in calling for racial equity in all sectors of society, Skinbetter Science and Allergan Aesthetics wanted to identify ways in which we could leverage our collective experience and knowledge to make a tangible contribution to improving health equity," stated Jonah Shacknai, Executive Chairman of Skinbetter Science. "Helping to make aesthetics and dermatology more inclusive and fair, and enabling physicians and healthcare providers to bring that to life, is an important place to start."

About Skinbetter Science

The Skinbetter Science team of aesthetic experts has a profound understanding of skin aging and what it takes to help defy the effects of time. Tapping into a rich dermatological heritage, the team at Skinbetter Science set out to create a new paradigm in clinical skincare. Cutting-edge, data-driven science is the principal driving force behind all our unique formulations. Skinbetter Science award-winning products are available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. For more information, visit us at Skinbetter.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE AbbVie

Related Links

abbvie.com

