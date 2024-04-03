Allergan Aesthetics Announces the Return of CoolMonth with CoolSculpting®

Offering $200 Off the First CoolSculpting® Treatment

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) is announcing its second annual CoolMonth celebration featuring CoolSculpting® Elite. From April 1 through April 30, 2024, consumers can access CoolSavings promotions to help accelerate their body contouring journey. Leveraging last year's success, which saw more than 62,000 treatments during the month-long celebration1, the brand aims to encourage and inspire more consumers on their body contouring journey to discuss options with their trained healthcare provider.

CoolSculpting® Elite Logo (PRNewsfoto/AbbVie)

"A 2023 survey revealed that consumers seek non-invasive body contouring treatments in the spring.2*† I've also seen this in my practice and CoolMonth activities encourage conversations around body contouring treatments. Through our discussions, we can effectively set realistic expectations and guide patients toward achieving their desired goals," says Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD, FAAD, Board Certified Dermatologist.

CoolSculpting® is the treatment aesthetic providers use most for nonsurgical fat reduction3 and just like CoolSculpting®, CoolSculpting® Elite is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm in patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≤ 30 and in submental and submandibular areas in patients with a BMI of ≤ 46.2. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are not treatments for weight loss.

"According to a survey we conducted last year, 50% of people would look into body contouring treatments in preparation for summer,2*" said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics. "Also, our patient satisfaction research shows that 89% of patients were satisfied or very satisfied with CoolSculpting® after two visits.4‡ We want to support individuals seeking treatment by offering promotions throughout CoolMonth that focus on encouraging patients to reach out to trained providers for more information on CoolSculpting® Elite and a full treatment plan."

Allergan Aesthetics is encouraging those considering CoolSculpting® to embark on a CoolSculpting® Elite journey by following these steps to unlock exclusive CoolMonth offers:

Find Your Provider: Visit the CoolSculpting® website to locate a provider near you by entering your zip code.

Visit the CoolSculpting® website to locate a provider near you by entering your zip code. Look for the CoolMonth of Savings Logo: Search for providers on the website that have the "CoolMonth of Savings" badge for special deals.

Search for providers on the website that have the "CoolMonth of Savings" badge for special deals. Get in Touch: Contact the provider you choose either via phone or email to discover their unique promotions.

Contact the provider you choose either via phone or email to discover their unique promotions. Enjoy Extra Savings: Join HERE to become a member of Allē, Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program, and to claim an offer of $200 off your first CoolSculpting® treatment. Terms and Conditions apply.

Prior to treatment, those interested in CoolSculpting® should seek a certified healthcare provider to determine whether treatment is appropriate and receive further education about risks associated with treatment.

To learn more about CoolSculpting® Elite and the CoolMonth offerings, please visit www.coolsculpting.com.

Indications and Important Safety Information for CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite

Indications

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm in patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≤ 30 and in submental and submandibular areas in patients with a BMI of ≤ 46.2. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments.

Important Safety Information

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are contraindicated in patients with cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.

Ask your patient about any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.

During the procedure patients may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.

Rare side effects may also occur. Paradoxical hyperplasia (visibly enlarged tissue volume in the treated area) may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment, will not resolve on its own, and may require surgical intervention for correction.

As with any medical procedure, a consultation should be done by a licensed healthcare professional to determine if the patient is a candidate for treatment. For a complete list of Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions, and Potential Side Effects, consult the CoolSculpting® System User Manual and the CoolSculpting® Elite System User Manual. Treatment applications that deviate from the guidelines are not recommended.

Data on file, Allergan Aesthetics, April- July 2023 ; Elite Cycles. Data on file, Allergan, March 2023 ; Sizing Allergan® Attitude & Agreement on Body Contouring Journey (NIBC) Study. Portfolio Results Aesthetic Monthly Tracker – August 2023 ; page 10. Data on file, Allergan, International CoolSculpting®: Prospective, Multi-Country Study to Evaluate Subject Satisfaction for Non-Invasive Fat Reduction in Abdomen and/or Flanks (iCOOL) Clinical Study Report.

*Online survey of consumers aged between 25 to 55 with a household income of > $75,000 (N= 200 consumers aware of and interested in receiving body contouring within the next year).

†39% considered receiving a non-invasive body contouring treatment between March to May.

‡The primary objective was to evaluate overall patient satisfaction on a five-point scale (n=102).

SOURCE AbbVie