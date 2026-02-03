Allergan Aesthetics Continues Its Mission of Empowering Women Through the Faces of Natrelle® Testimonial Program

The nationwide program invites eligible Natrelle ® breast augmentation and reconstruction patients to share their personal experiences.

breast augmentation and reconstruction patients to share their personal experiences. Natrelle® champions women's voices to provide support at every step of their breast aesthetics journey.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the launch of the Faces of Natrelle® Testimonial Program, a nationwide initiative inviting women to share their real stories and experiences with Natrelle® breast implants to help educate, empower, and support others considering breast surgery.

Actual Natrelle® patients. Individual results may vary.

"Faces of Natrelle® is about honoring the stories, the decisions, and the transformations of women with breast implants," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Despite being some of the most popular cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries in the U.S., breast procedures are still often misunderstood due to outdated perceptions and a lingering culture of silence around them.1 We're proud to put a spotlight on these diverse experiences through the Testimonial Program to reflect a growing cultural shift towards transparency and empowerment."

Starting today, Natrelle® invites women who underwent breast augmentation or breast reconstruction at age 22 or older to submit a photo or video†, along with a written testimonial describing their experience with Natrelle® Breast Implants for the chance to be featured on the brand's social media platforms, website, and more.

Natrelle® recognizes that every breast aesthetics journey is unique—whether driven by personal choice through breast augmentation or medically indicated through breast reconstruction. Each path comes with its own considerations, emotions, and outcomes. By sharing these stories, real patients can offer clarity and confidence to others navigating their own journey.

Participants who underwent Natrelle® breast augmentation, and are also Allē® Members, may be eligible to receive $500 in Allē Gift Cards‡ if selected and their content is approved. Terms and Conditions apply. Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Eligibility limitations. See below for details. Reconstruction patients are not eligible for compensation but are encouraged to share their stories to support and inspire others in the breast reconstruction community.

Learn more about eligibly and how to apply:

To learn more about treatment with Natrelle®, the #1 breast implant brand selected by plastic surgeons1* or find a provider, please visit natrelle.com, and follow along on Instagram @natrellebreastaugmentation and @natrellebreastreconstruction.

*Based on surgeon survey data, September 2025, n=492

†NATRELLE® TESTIMONIAL PROGRAM TERMS & CONDITIONS

By submitting your video or photos, you agree to the following Terms and Conditions. Participants are eligible for the testimonial program if they had breast implantation after the age of 22 years old, are a legal resident of one of the fifty United States, including the District of Columbia, and have undergone breast augmentation surgery with Natrelle® Breast Implants in the United States in which two (2) Natrelle® Breast Implants are implanted during the procedure (the "Program Eligible Participants"). Program Eligible Participants may receive five (5) $100 Allē gift cards from Natrelle® for providing content to Natrelle® marketing. The content must meet the following requirements: (1) Submit photos or a video of yourself and a written testimonial about your experience with Natrelle® Breast Implants. Even if a Program Eligible Participant has met the above requirements, Natrelle® may reject a post if it is not consistent with Natrelle® messaging, as determined by Natrelle® in its sole discretion. Program Eligible Participants will not receive any Allē gift cards unless and until their submitted content and testimonial are approved by Natrelle®, in its sole discretion. If approved, Natrelle® will send five (5) $100 Allē gift cards within ninety (90) days via email to the provided email address. The Allē gift cards are subject to limited availability, for a limited time only, and are only available while supplies last. Must be an Allē Member who resides in one of the fifty United States, including the District of Columbia, to redeem gift cards. Standard Allē Loyalty Program Terms and Conditions and Allē gift card Terms & Conditions (seen below) apply. Natrelle® reserves the right to cancel this program for any reason, at any time, without notice.

‡ALLĒ GIFT CARD TERMS & CONDITIONS

Must be an Allē Member who resides in one of the fifty United States, including the District of Columbia, to redeem gift cards. Allē gift cards are only redeemable within the United States and are not valid for use in Puerto Rico or other US territories. The Allē gift card is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Allē gift cards do not expire and cannot be applied to past transactions, or redeemed or exchanged for cash. In some states, if the gift card is unused for a number of years, the unused value of the gift card will be turned over to such state, as required by law, through a process called escheatment. Gift cards can be combined with other applicable Allē or brand-specific gift cards, Allē points, or other brand-specific offers. Members must use the complete value of each gift card in a single transaction. If a healthcare provider determines the Allē Member is an appropriate candidate for an applicable treatment, each gift card can be redeemed for $100 off the purchase of any Redemption Eligible Product at participating Allē provider offices only. Your Allē gift card will be automatically added to your Allē Wallet and can be redeemed on any qualifying brand at a participating Allē provider. To view your gift card, all available Allē gift cards are stored in your Allē Wallet. Standard Allē Loyalty Program Terms and Conditions apply. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, reserves the right to alter or cancel this offer at any time. If you have questions, please contact Allē Customer Support at 1-888-912-1572 Monday-Friday, 8 am–6 pm CT.

Natrelle® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Breast implants are not considered lifetime devices. The longer people have them, the greater the chances are that they will develop complications, some of which will require more surgery.

Breast implants have been associated with the development of a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). This cancer occurs more commonly in patients with textured breast implants than smooth implants, although rates are not well defined. Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL.

Patients receiving breast implants have reported a variety of systemic symptoms, such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others. Individual patient risk for developing these symptoms has not been well established. Some patients report complete resolution of symptoms when the implants are removed without replacement.

Who can get breast implants?

Natrelle® Breast Implants are approved for the following:

Breast augmentation for women at least 22 years old for silicone-filled implants and for women at least 18 years old for saline-filled implants. Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation

Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation Breast reconstruction. This includes primary breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that has been removed due to cancer or trauma or that has failed to develop properly due to a severe breast abnormality. This also includes revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast reconstruction

Who should NOT get breast implants?

Breast implant surgery should NOT be performed in:

Women with active infection anywhere in their body

Women with existing cancer or precancer of their breast who have not received adequate treatment for those conditions

Women who are currently pregnant or nursing

What should I tell my doctor?

Tell your doctor if you have any of the following conditions, as the risks of breast implant surgery may be higher:

Autoimmune diseases (eg, lupus and scleroderma)

A weakened immune system (eg, taking medications to decrease the body's immune response)

Planned chemotherapy or radiation therapy following breast implant placement

Conditions or medications that interfere with wound healing and blood clotting

Reduced blood supply to breast tissue

Clinical diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder and eating disorders

Those with a diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders should wait for resolution or stabilization of these conditions prior to undergoing breast implantation surgery

What else should I consider?

There is a Boxed Warning for breast implants. Please see bold text at beginning

Many changes to your breasts following implantation are irreversible. If you later choose to have your implants removed and not replaced, you may experience dimpling, puckering, wrinkling, or other cosmetic changes, which may be permanent

Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. The longer implants are in place, the greater the potential risk for complications. You will likely need additional surgeries on your breasts due to complications or unacceptable cosmetic results. Thus, you should also consider the complication rates for later (revision) surgery since you may experience these risks in the future

Cancer treatments and surgery will affect the outcome and timing of breast reconstruction

Breast implants may affect your ability to breastfeed, either by reducing or eliminating milk production

Rupture of a silicone-filled breast implant is most often silent. Even if you have no symptoms, you should have your first ultrasound or MRI at 5 to 6 years after your initial implant surgery and then every 2 to 3 years thereafter regardless of whether your implants are for augmentation or reconstruction. If you have symptoms of or uncertain ultrasound results for breast implant rupture, an MRI is recommended. Additional imaging may be required depending on your medical history and status. The health consequences of a ruptured silicone gel-filled breast implant have not been fully established

Routine screening mammography for breast cancer will be more difficult, and implants may rupture during the procedure. Perform self-examination every month for cancer screening and ask your surgeon to help you distinguish the implant from your breast tissue. Lumps, persistent pain, swelling, hardening, or changes in implant shape should be reported to your surgeon and possibly evaluated with imaging

What are key complications with breast implants?

Key complications include reoperation, implant removal with or without replacement, implant rupture with silicone-filled implants, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and capsular contracture (severe scar tissue around the implant). Other complications include breast pain, swelling, asymmetry, wrinkling/rippling, implant malposition nipple complications, hypertrophic scarring, and implant palpability/visibility.

Talk to your doctor about other complications.

For more information, see the patient brochures at www.allergan.com/products.

To report a problem with Natrelle® Breast Implants, please call Allergan® at 1-800-624-4261.

The sale and distribution of Natrelle® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

References:

Natrelle® Data on file 2023 – 2024. Accessed September 9, 2024.

© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Allergan Aesthetics Media:

Ember Garrett

+1 (949) 413-6091

[email protected]

AbbVie Investors:

Liz Shea

+1 (847) 935-2211

[email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie