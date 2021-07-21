Allergan Aesthetics Continues Partnership with Girls Inc. to Empower Confidence in High School-Aged Girls Interested in STEM

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allergan Aesthetics, now an AbbVie company, announces its third consecutive year of partnership with Girls Inc. and debut of its Empowering Confidence Workshops, a nationwide mentoring initiative.

Based on a 2020 Girls Inc. report, many girls have a hard time picturing themselves in STEM. The virtual workshops will pair mentees with female physicians to offer career guidance and developmental skills to underserved, high school-aged girls as they look to higher education and career paths in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

"Empowering the next generation of future leaders is a critical imperative to our future success. Allergan Aesthetics is proud to partner with Girls Inc. and provide these girls access to educational resources to help them navigate their future leadership potential and pursue opportunities in the world of STEM," says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics.

THE RESEARCH

This insight-driven mentorship program was built on findings from (2020) Stronger, Smarter, Bolder: Girls Take the Lead. New York, NY: Girls Inc., which reports on the first year of a rigorous comparison study conducted by the American Institutes for Research to evaluate the impacts of Girls Inc. programming.

The report noted that:

Many girls have a hard time picturing themselves in STEM roles. The report stated that many girls do not view STEM as a creative field: 91% of girls ages 5–12 describe themselves as creative, and an interest in STEM might not align with their self-perception.

Many girls who know a woman in STEM have greater understanding of how to pursue a STEM career and the relevance of STEM to future success.

While 61% of girls say they like to be in charge, almost half of girls (46%) report not speaking their minds or disagreeing with others because they want to be seen as likeable.

The prevalence of depression and anxiety is increasing among teen girls in the U.S. 93% of girls surveyed said they would offer help to a friend who was sad, stressed, or depressed, but only 71% said they would reach out to a friend for help if they felt the same way.

"Research shows that there is still critical work to be done to address the barriers that lead to the underrepresentation of young women pursuing STEM majors in college and STEM-related careers. We are grateful to Allergan Aesthetics for their continued support and involvement in our programming," said Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO of Girls Inc. "The dedication of such accomplished professionals to encourage young girls to become future leaders in STEM and beyond has a profound influence on their attitudes and drive for success."

ABOUT THE EMPOWERING CONFIDENCE WORKSHOPS

Kicking-off in September, the mentorship program will connect participating girls, ages 13-18, from Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and New York City with renowned female physicians for one-hour workshops carefully curated to foster professional development, promote personal well-being and empower confidence.

The curriculum will center on critical developmental touchpoints such as career choice, leadership and mindfulness. Each interactive session will host activities including break-out discussions designed to encourage educational dialogue and help girls develop practical skills to identify their passions, refine career goals and establish impactful relationships with successful women in the healthcare, science and medical fields.

Recognizing the importance of mental health, workshops will begin with a mindfulness exercise guided by Faith Hunter, meditation expert and author of Spiritually Fly: Wisdom, Meditation and Yoga to Elevate Your Soul. Participating girls will be gifted subscriptions to Headspace and Audible to continue their career journey.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

