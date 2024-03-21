ALLERGAN AESTHETICS CONTINUES TO CHAMPION INDIVIDUALITY, DRIVE INNOVATION AND LEAD WITH INTEGRITY AS IT HOSTS EXPERT LED SYMPOSIA AT AMWC 2024

-- Two expert-led Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposia will explore a personalized approach to aesthetics, featuring live injection sessions with Dr Mauricio De Maio, Dr Mansi Mukherjee and Dr Steven Liew --

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics demonstrates its ongoing commitment to originality and its bold approach to aesthetics at the Anti-Aging and Aesthetics Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from Wednesday, March 27– Friday, March 29, 2024. Events include two Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposia, Science of AgingTM event, Meet the Expert presentations, poster sessions and an interactive exhibition booth.

"AMWC presents an invaluable opportunity to meet with esteemed experts from across the globe," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "Through our expert-led AMI symposia and series of thought-provoking events, we're showcasing our innovative approach to aesthetics with an emphasis on thoughtful consultation with our diverse and expanding product portfolio to further shape the future of the industry."

As industry pioneers, Allergan Aesthetics has been at the forefront of uncovering the trends that are shaping aesthetics. Activities taking place at AMWC this year further showcase Allergan Aesthetics timeless approach as it goes beyond the trends with decisive and thoughtful action. Centering around its True Originals theme, Individuality, Innovation and Integrity, Allergan Aesthetics is shaping the future of the aesthetics industry.

AMWC 2024 AMI symposia

The first symposium, 'True Originals: A Personalised Approach with the Allergan Aesthetics Range', focuses on an in-depth look into patient needs. The symposium will be co-chaired by Dr. Sophie Shotter (UK) and cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Andre Braz (Brazil), with expert panel discussions and two live injector sessions from Dr. Mansi Mukherjee (UAE) and Dr. Steven Liew (Australia).

The second day opens with an introduction to the future of individuality from Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics, Dr. Tapan Patel (UK) and Dr. Juliana Chieppe (Brazil) and leads to the symposium 'True Originals: Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality'. During the session, they will dive deeper into the exclusive report and discuss trends, techniques, and drivers for personalized treatment around the world. To end the day, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mauricio de Maio (Brazil) will perform a live injection on stage.

The symposia will take place as follows:

True Originals: A Personalised Approach with the Allergan Aesthetics Range . 11.15 AM – 1:15 PM on Wednesday , March 27 in the Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum

. – , March 27 in the Salle des Princes, True Originals: Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality. 9:45 AM– 12:45 PM on Thursday , March 28 in the Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum .

Beyond the AMI symposia

Dr. Steven Dayan will chair the Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs symposia, presenting 'Socially Transformative Aesthetic Medicine' alongside Dr. Mitchell Brin (US), Dr. Izolda Heydenrych (South Africa) and Damon Caiazza (US). Key topics include bias, emotional impact, social perception and future innovation.

Dr. Stephanie Manson Brown, Vice President, Head of Clinical Development and Scientific Innovation at Allergan Aesthetics, will open the exclusive thought-provoking Science of AgingTM symposia event, where world-class experts Dr Saranya Wyles (US), Professor Claire Stewart (UK), Professor Gordan Lauc (Croatia) and Dr Janine Sengstack (US) will present the latest early science and research insights in the field of aging. Key topics include cellular aging and rejuvenation, exosomes and glyconology. The session will conclude with a Q&A session led by event chair Dr. Patricia Ogilvie (Germany).

The symposia will take place as follows:

Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs Symposium . 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Wednesday , March 27 in the Genevoix Room, Grimaldi Forum

. – , March 27 in the Genevoix Room, Grimaldi Forum Science of AgingTM Symposium. 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM on Wednesday , March 27 in the Auric Room, Grimaldi Forum.

Meet the Experts

Allergan Aesthetics will host a series of Meet the Experts sessions live from the booth, featuring:

Combination treatment for male patients with Dr. Sebastien Derieux , France .

with Dr. , . The importance of facial shape in Asian beauty with Dr. Jialun Li , China .

with Dr. , . Juvéderm ® VOLUMA ® and VOLUX™ for the lower face – Drivers for Choice with Dr. Emily Schultz , Canada .

with Dr. , . Combination treatment of Hyaluronic acid injection and Cryolipolysis for Lower face contouring with Dr. Kumiko Shimojima , Japan .

with Dr. , . From Simple to Regal – Transformation with the Full Allergan Aesthetics Portfolio with Dr. Silvia Ramirez , Singapore .

Aesthetics-Ethics

AMWC 2024 marks the launch of Moving the Needle on Ethics, a collaboration with medical aesthetics experts from around the globe with the aim of igniting thoughtful conversations on the importance of ethics in aesthetics medicine. This initiative is a result of Allergan Aesthetics' extensive global research on ethics, which includes global social media listening, insight gathering and face-to-face discussions across the industry in 13 countries.1

Visit the global Allergan Aesthetics website to download the 'Moving the Needle on Ethics' book and discover how Allergan Aesthetics is spotlighting future industry priorities in collaboration with leading experts. The 'Moving the Needle on Ethics' short film will be available to watch from the booth.

Allergan Aesthetics booth

Attendees can explore interactive areas of the booth K2 (Ravel Floor) to learn more about Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to maintaining its True Original status, and actions it's taking to empower excellence and lead innovation in aesthetics.

New clinical data on toxins and fillers

Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to advancing clinical data and evidence is demonstrated with the acceptance of 17 poster presentations to this year's congress. Posters have been accepted across various products, treatments and indications. For poster details please see Notes to Editors below.

Be a True Original with Allergan Aesthetics. Visit the symposia and exhibition booth K2, Ravel Floor in the Grimaldi Forum to discover more.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Notes to Editors

