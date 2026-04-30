Allergan Aesthetics Launches Philanthropic Effort in Recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Through its loyalty rewards program Allē, Allergan Aesthetics will donate to The Skin Cancer Foundation $10 for every new member who joins from a referral in May, up to $100,000.

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced a charitable initiative in recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout May, the company will donate $10 to The Skin Cancer Foundation for every new person who joins Allē through its "Refer a Friend" program, up to a total contribution of $100,000. New members who join through a referral will also receive $50 off their first Allergan Aesthetics treatment and the referring member will receive $10 off their next treatment*.

"As a leader in aesthetics, our commitment extends beyond treatment to education, prevention, and long-term skin health," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "Through Allē and our Members, we're able to activate the community in a meaningful way by encouraging them to share the program while supporting broader awareness around skin cancer and the importance of protecting skin health every day."

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with millions of cases diagnosed each year. According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and having five or more sunburns doubles the risk for melanoma1, making education and early detection critical.

"When it comes to skin cancer, prevention starts with daily habits," said Dr. Mona Gohara, board-certified dermatologist. "This includes wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, seeking shade during peak UV hours, and avoiding tanning beds. Regular skin checks at home and annual visits to a dermatologist are also key to catching any changes early."

Through this partnership, Allergan Aesthetics and The Skin Cancer Foundation are united in their efforts to protect skin health, combining the Foundation's leadership in driving awareness of skin cancer prevention with Allergan Aesthetics' focus on education.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we have in preventing skin cancer," said Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, President of The Skin Cancer Foundation. "By partnering with Allergan Aesthetics, we have an opportunity to reach more people with life-saving information about sun safety and early detection, which is at the core of our mission."

For those interested in participating, visit www.alle.com to become a member. Referrals can then be made exclusively through the Allē app on a mobile device by navigating to the Profile tab and selecting "Refer a Friend" to share a unique referral link.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Maximum of five referral offers per Member per calendar year. To get a $10 offer for your referral, your friend's approval is required. Without it, we won't be able to reward you. Your friend must get treated and purchase must be made in the first 60 days of account registration for you to qualify.

About Allē

Allē is the leading aesthetics loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics. With eight million Members, Allē is committed to making each Member's aesthetic journey more rewarding. With Allē, Members can earn points on more than 50 products and treatments across 30,000 U.S. practices, save on their favorite Allergan Aesthetics brands, and access seasonal savings events. Plus, with the Allē app, Members can learn about Allergan Aesthetics treatment options and enjoy surprise Flash offers.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The Foundation delivers public education programs, provides patients with guidance and reassurance, engages medical professionals, awards research grants and leads advocacy campaigns that call for policy changes. As a service to consumers, SCF grants its industry-recognized Seal of Recommendation to products that meet its criteria for safe and effective sun protection. SCF also operates Destination Healthy Skin, a program that works with local dermatologists in communities around the U.S. to provide free skin cancer screenings to those in need. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended regular skin exams and following a complete sun protection strategy that includes seeking shade, using sunscreen daily and covering up with clothing, hats and sunglasses. SkinCancer.org.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Allergan Aesthetics Media:

Ember Garrett

+1 (949) 413-6091

[email protected]

AbbVie Investors:

Liz Shea

+1 (847) 935-2211

[email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie