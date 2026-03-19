Allergan Aesthetics Reveals Evolution in Approach to Modern Aesthetic Treatments with Comprehensive Global Survey and New Educational Solutions

Global data from over 12,000 consumers signals the future of modern aesthetics will be multimodal treatment plans and holistic, natural results

Comprehensive data-based educational solutions to be presented at the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress 2026 (AMWC) in Monaco

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) and global leader in medical aesthetics, today announced new global consumer research highlighting how patient expectations in medical aesthetics are evolving, and will present the next evolution of its AA Signature™ framework, to address this changing treatment need, at the AMWC 2026 in Monaco.

"Medical aesthetics is entering an exciting era, where patients are embracing a broader, more holistic perspective on their treatment journeys," remarked Mark Wilson, Senior Vice President, International, Allergan Aesthetics. "Our latest research offers compelling evidence of the shift in expectations – underscoring trends practitioners are already seeing in the clinic," Wilson continued. "Patients are not only increasingly willing to explore treatment combinations, but they are seeking greater clarity and truly bespoke plans to guide them towards authentic, natural-looking results over time."

The findings are based on one of the largest global consumer studies exploring attitudes toward aesthetic treatments, surveying more than 12,000 beauty-involved consumers across nine countries.1 The research provides new insight into how patients are navigating an expanding range of aesthetic options and the growing role practitioners play in guiding treatment decisions.

"At AMWC, our program provides a tangible demonstration of how Allergan Aesthetics has built a portfolio and education platform to help healthcare professionals deliver the results their patients' want. We continue to learn and evolve our proprietary multimodal approach, AA Signature™ through the introduction of elevated Signature Looks" Wilson continued. "Our proven portfolio is designed not only to perform individually, but to integrate seamlessly with one another and alongside other modalities. Through structured treatment frameworks, science and education, we're helping practitioners deliver personalised outcomes within holistic aesthetic treatment plans."

At AMWC 2026, Allergan Aesthetics will launch the research findings in a new report Layered Beauty: The New Aesthetic Mindset. The report highlights that 62% find multiple aesthetic treatments appealing1, 59% are likely to adopt a structured multi-treatment approach1 and 78% would feel more satisfied with their aesthetic journey working to an agreed long-term plan with their practitioner.1

AA Signature™: One Year On

AA Signature™ was developed in collaboration with experts as a portfolio-led framework to support personalised, multimodal treatment planning. One year on, AA Signature™ is evolving to include new elevated looks, expanded indications and enhanced product integration, reflecting changing patient expectations.

Allergan Aesthetics' new research found that 74% intend to improve facial skin quality in the next 12 months,1 while 63% cite improving elasticity and addressing ageing as top aesthetic goals1(p33). Around 30% identify skin quality improvement as the starting point for a multi-treatment plan.1

Introducing AA Signature™ Skin360+

Designed around the way the skin behaves across layers and dimensions, AA Signature™ Skin 360+ was driven by real-world consumer needs and reinforces Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to continuously evolve how its portfolio works alone, and in combination with other modalities. At AMWC 2026 Allergan Aesthetics and globally recognised faculty will provide structured guidance to support sequential treatment planning, integrating injectable treatments with energy-based devices.

AMI Programme at AMWC 2026

Allergan Aesthetics will bring the research insights and AA Signature™ evolution to life through two flagship symposia delivered by the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI).

Day One 26 March at 10:45- 12:45: AA Signature: Personalized Multimodal Skin Journeys for the Modern Aesthetic Patient

This session will focus on AA Signature™ Skin360 using Juvéderm, BOTOX™ and HArmonyCa™, alongside energy-based device integration within multimodal treatment strategies with world renowned experts Dr. Reha Yavuzer, Dr. Julia Carroll, Dr. Andre Braz, Dr. Raafat Lakis and Dr. Sheila Mulatti.

Day Two 27 March at 09:45 – 12:45: AA Signature™ and MD Codes™: Innovation Driving the Future of Medical Aesthetics

This symposium will explore AA Signature™ distinct definition and lower face refinement using structured, anatomy-led sequencing with contributions from Dr Mauricio De Maio, Dr. Alessandro Gritti and Dr Gu.

Live injection sessions from Dr Mauricio De Maio will demonstrate combination approaches for chin and jawline correction alongside skin quality improvement, reinforcing the principle of small changes delivering meaningful impact.

Medical Meetings

A dedicated Global Medical Affairs Symposium, Innovation in Neurotoxins and Multimodal Approach: Transforming Aesthetic Practice Through Advanced Science, will take place on Friday 27 March in the Nijinski Auditorium, Grimaldi Forum.

It will explore unmet needs in the neurotoxin arena, and the role of multimodal strategies beyond dynamic lines with expert panellists including Dr. Steven Dayan, Dr Terrane Keaney, Ada Regina Trindade de Almeida and Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska.

Allergan Aesthetics will also present 21 scientific e-posters showcasing robust scientific innovation throughout its growing portfolio and demonstrating its leadership in advancing multimodal approaches to aesthetics.

Science of Aging: The Future of Longevity Medicine in Aesthetics

Global experts will explore how aging science has evolved throughout the years and discuss the importance of grounding the narrative around longevity medicine in foundational science and the translatability to the clinic setting.

Day One 26 March at 16:30-18:30 Geroscience, AI & the Future of Aesthetic Longevity

Allergan Aesthetics Booth P3

Attendees can explore AA Signature™ approach, attend Meet the Expert sessions and engage with the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio at the company's booth (P3) throughout the congress.

Through its integrated presence at AMWC 2026, Allergan Aesthetics continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing multimodal aesthetic practice through innovation, education and science.

References

Allergan Aesthetics Global Holistic Beauty Research. REF REF-145017

Notes to editors:

AA Signature

AA Signature™ is a multimodal portfolio-based approach to treatment that integrates Allergan Aesthetics' leading products, AMI training, and services to deliver a personalized treatment approach, whether patients are looking for lift, more definition or improved skin quality.

About the research

To better understand how today's culture is reshaping aesthetic decision-making, Allergan Aesthetics commissioned a large-scale global research study spanning nine countries (Canada, United States, United Kingdom, China, Brazil, France, Germany, Thailand and KSA) and more than 12,286 beauty-involved consumers. The study explored evolving attitudes, treatment behaviours and expectations around combination and multimodal approaches to aesthetics, revealing a clear shift away from isolated, single interventions towards the need for integrated, personalised treatment plans delivered over time. This research was undertaken to help Allergan Aesthetics better understand these changing behaviours and support the development of structured approaches to treatment such as AA Signature™, reflecting how patients now approach aesthetics. The research was carried out in November and December 2025.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:

- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity

- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity

- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity

- Moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT

Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lack of Equivalency Between Botulinum Toxin Products

The potency Units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. BOTOX® Cosmetic is not equivalent to other preparations of botulinum toxin products, and therefore, Units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into Units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect

Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use

Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had preexisting dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such a reaction occurs, discontinue further injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic and immediately institute appropriate medical therapy. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System

There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors, including preexisting cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Preexisting Neuromuscular Disorders

Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects, including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions). Monitor individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) when given botulinum toxin.

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties

Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with preexisting swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Preexisting Conditions at the Injection Site

Use caution when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX® Cosmetic

There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases

This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries a remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which would also be considered remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD, or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

The safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands is consistent with the known safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic for other indications.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Coadministration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Important Information

INDICATIONS

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is indicated for intradermal injection to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Not for patients with a history of anaphylaxis, presence of multiple severe allergies, or allergies to Gram-positive bacterial proteins or lidocaine in this product.

WARNINGS: Do not inject into blood vessels as this may lead to embolization, occlusion of the vessels, ischemia, or infarction. Rare, but serious, adverse events associated with the intravascular injection of soft-tissue fillers have been reported and include temporary or permanent vision impairment, blindness, cerebral ischemia or hemorrhage leading to stroke, skin necrosis, and damage to underlying facial structures. Immediately stop the injection if a patient exhibits changes in vision, signs of a stroke, blanching of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after the procedure. Patients should receive prompt medical attention should an intravascular injection occur. Treatment at specific sites should be deferred where there is an active inflammatory process or infection.

PRECAUTIONS: Only healthcare professionals who have appropriate training, experience, and are knowledgeable of the anatomy at and around the injection site should use this product. As with all transcutaneous procedures, injections carry a risk of infection. The safety for use during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and in patients with known susceptibility to keloid formation, hypertrophic scarring, or pigmentation disorders has not been established. Use with caution in patients on immunosuppressive therapy. Patients taking medications that can prolong bleeding may experience increased bruising or bleeding at treatment sites. Patients may experience late onset AEs with use of injectable gel implants, including SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®

ADVERSE EVENTS: The most commonly reported injection site responses included redness, lumps/bumps, swelling, bruising, pain, tenderness, firmness, discoloration, and itching. Most were mild, lasting 7 days or less.

Please see Directions for Use or visit SKINVIVE.com for more information.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

The investigational products described above, TrenibotulinumtoxinE for the treatment of glabellar lines and SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for the improvement of neck appearance, have not yet been shown to be safe and effective for their intended uses.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE AbbVie