Allergan Aesthetics Showcases Commitment to Individuality, Innovation, and Integrity at IMCAS World Congress 2024

-- Expert-led symposium will explore key emerging themes in aesthetics, supported by injection session live from Allergan Aesthetics Center of Excellence in Italy --

-- New clinical data will be presented to support evolving Allergan Aesthetics portfolio --

-- 2024 marks 10 years of Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) and a decade of commitment to science and advanced education --

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, the industry leader in aesthetics globally, continues to bring best-in-class programming highlighting Individuality, Innovation, and Integrity at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress 2024 in Paris from February 1-3, 2024. Events include an Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposium, live injection session, Meet the Expert presentations, and an interactive exhibition booth that aesthetics practitioners can explore.

The congress activities are underpinned by the theme 'True Originals', highlighting the profound significance and influence originality plays in aesthetics. Allergan Aesthetics defines originality through three primary pillars:

Individuality : Supporting practitioners to deliver a personalized aesthetic experience through consultation and superior technique, using a diverse aesthetics portfolio backed by science and data 1-2

: Supporting practitioners to deliver a personalized aesthetic experience through consultation and superior technique, using a diverse aesthetics portfolio backed by science and data Innovation : Anticipating and serving the aesthetics needs of patients and providers to create new aesthetic categories and drive excellence in patient outcomes

: Anticipating and serving the aesthetics needs of patients and providers to create new aesthetic categories and drive excellence in patient outcomes Integrity: Shaping the future of aesthetics through thoughtful patient engagement, the highest of ethical standards through training and collaboration maintaining high ethical values, advanced education, and meaningful partnerships.

IMCAS 2024 AMI Symposium

Ten years ago, Allergan Aesthetics united its long-standing training and educational programs to launch Allergan Medical Institute (AMI). 2024 marks a decade of advancing excellence in clinical practice while empowering confidence and elevating the craft of medical aesthetics around the world.

The AMI hosted symposium 'True Originals: Innovation to Empower Individuality' will spotlight what individuality means for the industry, and the impact of delivering individualized aesthetic results through real world examples straight from the experts. The session will conclude with a live injection session performed from the Allergan Center of Excellence in Italy.

Date/Time Location Speakers Saturday, February 3, 2024 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM CET Palais des Congrès de Paris, Amphi Bleu Level 2 • Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska (Poland) • Dr. Marva Safa (Switzerland) • Dr. Dario Bertossi (Italy) • Dr. Alessandro Gritti (Italy) • Dr. André Braz (Brazil) • and Dr. Patricia Ormiga (Brazil)

Beyond the Symposium

La Tribune 2024:

On Friday February 2, 2004 Micah Bregman, VP Global Strategy and Pipeline, Allergan Aesthetics, will represent Allergan Aesthetics at La Tribune 2024. Taking place during the second session of the day, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM CET in Amphi Havane, level 3.

New Clinical Data in Posters:

Poster Topic Presentation Title Authors HArmonyCa MDR Interim Analysis A Prospective, Open-Label Post-Marketing Study of Safety and Effectiveness of Ha/CaHA Filler for Midface Soft Tissue Augmentation: Interim Analysis Allesandro Gritti, Graeme Kerson, Malka Salomon, Andrew Schumacher VFORM Forehead Contour An Evaluation of VYC-17.5L for Forehead Contouring: A Prospective, Open-Label, Post-Marketing Study Sofia Ruiz Del Cueto, Carola de la Guardia, Nicola Kefalas, Graeme Kerson, Fernando Urdiales Galvez, Alessandro Gritti

Meet the Experts:

Allergan Aesthetics will host a series of Meet the Experts sessions on the booth throughout the conference featuring:

Title Provider Treatment choices guided by Anatomy: Driving individuality with the Allergan Aesthetics range Dr. Julianna Chieppe (Brazil) Treating lips across Ages: Top 10 Tips Dr. Rami Abadi (Lebanon) Championing Individual treatment needs in the Social Media generation Dr. Katie Beleznay (Canada) Body: Approaches for treatment individualization Dr. Jens Altmann (Germany)

Aesthetic-Ethics:

IMCAS 2024 marks the preview of the Moving the Needle on Ethics book – a compilation of thought-provoking pieces on ethical topics associated with aesthetics, written by aesthetics practitioners from around the world and intended to continue the conversation on ethics in aesthetics.

Allergan Aesthetics Booth

The booth (E130, Level 1) will be a discovery hub for exploring Individuality, Innovation and Integrity in aesthetics and what it means to be truly original.

