Allergan and Actress Shay Mitchell Join Forces to Inspire Women to Know Their Birth Control

In partnership with Allergan, Mitchell, known as one of the top names in the industry for her roles in several acclaimed movies and television shows, hopes to encourage women to have candid conversations about their contraceptive options with their healthcare providers, while simultaneously offering preliminary education.

"In conversations with my friends and family, it is constantly made clear to me that people are not speaking about birth control as much as they should be. When they do, the dialogue is riddled with misconceptions," said Mitchell. "At the very least, we should all know about the host of options that are available to us. Through my partnership with Allergan and Know Your Birth Control®, I hope we can bridge that gap together. It all starts by getting informed, talking to your doctor, and not being afraid to ask questions."

Launching last year, the program continues to evolve with new partners who are excited to contribute to the birth control conversation by offering informative facts and tips.

"In my practice, it is a consistent norm that birth control will be widely used, yet poorly understood," said Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, MD, a Mississipi-based OB/GYN and paid consultant of Allergan. "I always advocate that no question is too small when it comes to helping a patient make decisions about what is right for them. Through my upcoming work with Allergan, I look forward to channeling this approach, and to developing materials and resources that will help support women seeking information about contraceptive options."

On Mitchell's partnership with Know Your Birth Control®, Cindy Schwartz, Associate Vice President of Marketing at Allergan Women's Healthcare said, "We are delighted that Shay is joining us in this significant campaign. With her support and participation, we feel strongly that we will reach a wide network of women, encouraging many to take the initiative to speak to their doctors, and ultimately be in control of their birth control decisions."

To watch the quiz featuring Shay Mitchell, and to learn more about Know Your Birth Control®, visit www.KnowYourBirthControl.com.

What is Lo Loestrin® Fe?

Lo Loestrin Fe is a prescription birth control pill used for the prevention of pregnancy. If you are moderately obese, discuss with your healthcare provider whether Lo Loestrin Fe is appropriate for you.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

WARNING TO WOMEN WHO SMOKE Do not use Lo Loestrin Fe if you smoke cigarettes and are over 35 years old. Smoking increases your risk of serious cardiovascular side effects (heart and blood vessel problems) from birth control pills, including death from heart attack, blood clots, or stroke. This risk increases with age and the number of cigarettes you smoke.

Who should not take Lo Loestrin Fe?

Do not use Lo Loestrin Fe if you have or have had blood clots, history of heart attack or stroke, high blood pressure that medicine cannot control, breast cancer or any cancer that is sensitive to female hormones, liver disease or liver tumors, unexplained bleeding from the vagina, if you are or may be pregnant, or if you take Hepatitis C drugs containing ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir, with or without dasabuvir, as this may increase levels of liver enzymes in the blood.

What else should I know about taking Lo Loestrin Fe?

Treatment with Lo Loestrin Fe should be stopped if you have a blood clot, and at least 4 weeks before and through 2 weeks after major surgery. You should not take Lo Loestrin Fe any earlier than 4 weeks after having a baby, or if you are breastfeeding. If you experience yellowing of the skin or eyes due to problems with your liver, you should stop taking Lo Loestrin Fe. If you are pre-diabetic or diabetic, your doctor should monitor you while using Lo Loestrin Fe. Your doctor should evaluate you if you have any significant change in headaches or irregular menstrual bleeding.

What are the most serious risks of taking Lo Loestrin Fe?

Lo Loestrin Fe increases the risk of serious conditions including blood clots, stroke, and heart attack. These can be life-threatening or lead to permanent disability.

What are the possible side effects of Lo Loestrin Fe?

The most common side effects reported by women taking Lo Loestrin Fe in a study were nausea/vomiting, headache, spotting or bleeding between menstrual periods, painful menstruation, weight change, breast tenderness, acne, abdominal pain, anxiety, and depression.

Birth control pills do not protect you against any sexually transmitted disease, including HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Patient Information.

