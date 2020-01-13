Allergan and Avitide Expand Partnership to Develop Custom Affinity Chromatography Technologies

LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avitide Inc., the industry leader in the discovery and development of custom affinity purification resins, announce a partnership expansion with Allergan. Under the terms of the agreement, Avitide will use its proprietary affinity chromatography discovery, development, and supply platform for programs defined by Allergan.

"The expansion of our partnership with Allergan is built upon the technical success from a previous partnership. We look forward to continuing our work with Allergan in delivering custom affinity chromatography technologies that improve manufacturing processes for critical medicines," said Kevin Isett, Avitide's Chief Executive Officer.

About Avitide, Inc.

Avitide discovers, develops, manufactures and supplies custom and catalog biopharmaceutical affinity purification solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry. Avitide's proprietary AVIPure™ affinity ligand portfolio sets the standard for precise affinity separations and consistent robust performance for its high-valued chromatographic products. Avitide develops these technologies with an industry-leading 3-month concept-to-resin delivery service timeline that enables industry biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract developers to achieve faster bioprocess development timelines, improved process economics, predictable scalability, and enable next-generation integrated continuous downstream processing. Avitide's commercial resin manufacturing and supply operates under an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, and has been successfully audited for its quality systems and continuity of supply plan for its affinity chromatography products. Avitide has successfully deployed affinity purification technologies towards an array of biological molecules including enzymes, bispecific antibodies, therapeutic scaffolds, growth factors, hormones, insulins, blood factors, Fc-fusions, cell-based therapies, vaccines, and gene therapy viral vectors. Avitide's management team brings substantial industry expertise and a successful track record in commercializing innovative biopharmaceutical manufacturing platforms. Avitide is financed by premier venture capital and private equity firms, including Polaris Venture Partners, OrbiMed Advisors, Mithril Capital Management, Sands Capital Ventures, Section 32, SV Health Investors, Borealis Ventures, and NeoMed Management. For more information, visit www.avitide.com.

