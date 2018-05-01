Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to Encourage Sufferers to Get Educated and Take Action

"Allergan and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are pleased to provide this new educational resource for people who may be suffering from IBS-D, IBS-C or CIC, in an effort to encourage open, candid conversations with their healthcare professionals," said Aimee Lenar, Vice President, Gastroenterology and Psychiatry at Allergan. "AboutYourGut.com offers tools that can help patients identify their symptoms and help empower them to seek medical treatment."

AboutYourGut.com provides visitors the opportunity to learn more about the facts and figures associated with IBS-D, IBS-C and CIC, including prevalence and the impact these chronic conditions can have on patients. Website users should be able to better understand each condition based on causes, symptoms and potential treatment options available. They can take The Toilet TalkSM Quiz that can help identify potential symptoms of IBS-D and learn more about their overall bowel health. They can also download symptom checklists for each condition to aid in their conversations with their healthcare providers.

