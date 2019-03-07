Allergan Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Ubrogepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for ubrogepant for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The NDA filing is based on the successful completion of four clinical trials – two pivotal studies, ACHIEVE I and ACHIEVE II, which demonstrated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ubrogepant, as well as two additional safety studies. A 10-month review period has been assigned with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Following the acceptance and expected review of this NDA, we anticipate ubrogepant to be the first approved oral CGRP receptor antagonist for the acute treatment of migraine, and may be used in conjunction with other available migraine treatments," said David Nicholson, Chief Research and Development Officer, Allergan. "As a leader in Chronic Migraine research for more than 20 years, Allergan looks to provide options for patients who need new acute and preventative treatments for migraine. In addition to ubrogepant, we are continuing to advance the Phase 3 clinical program for atogepant, the company's second orally-administered investigational CGRP receptor antagonist specifically for migraine prevention."

In the four clinical studies (ACHIEVE I, ACHIEVE II, UBR-MD-04 and 3110-105-002) supporting the NDA, ubrogepant demonstrated efficacy, safety and tolerability in the acute treatment of migraine among a broad patient population, including those who had an insufficient response to a triptan or those patients in whom triptans were contraindicated, as well as in patients who had moderate to severe CV risk profile. Following are topline results from the key clinical studies:

Phase 3 Clinical Trials (ACHIEVE I & ACHIEVE II)

The two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of orally administered ubrogepant (ACHIEVE I at 50 mg and 100 mg; and ACHIEVE II at 25 mg and 50 mg) compared to placebo to treat a single migraine attack in adults.

The 50 mg and 100 mg doses met the studies' co-primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant greater percentage of ubrogepant patients achieving pain freedom and absence of most bothersome symptom at two hours after the initial dose as compared to placebo patients; there was continued separation from placebo up to 48 hours.



The 50 mg and 100 mg doses also met key secondary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant greater percentage of ubrogepant patients achieving pain relief at two hours after the initial dose compared to placebo patients.

Additional Safety Studies (UBR-MD-04 & 3110-105-002)

Study UBR-MD-04: Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, 52-week open-label extension trial in which adults with migraine were randomized 1:1:1 to usual care, ubrogepant 50 mg, or ubrogepant 100 mg to assess long-term safety and tolerability.

Intermittent use of ubrogepant 50 mg or 100 mg for the acute treatment of migraine attacks over one year was well-tolerated. The three most frequently reported adverse events were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection and sinusitis.

Study 3110-105-002: Phase 1, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-group trial evaluated the safety and tolerability of ubrogepant 100 mg, focusing on hepatic safety in healthy participants administered high frequency intermittent dosing (2 days of ubrogepant 100 mg followed by 2 days of placebo for 8 consecutive weeks).

Ubrogepant 100 mg was well-tolerated following frequent dosing and was not associated with persistent increases in ALT/AST compared to placebo, supporting liver safety.

"Despite its prevalence and burden, migraine remains an undertreated disease, with many patients continuing to seek additional treatment options from their physicians," said Dr. Jessica Ailani, a neurologist and Director of the Medstar Georgetown Headache Center. "If approved, ubrogepant, the first innovation in the acute treatment of migraine in over 25 years, will be used across the entire spectrum of the disease (from episodic to chronic) helping patients achieve relief in the moments when they most demand it."

About Ubrogepant

Ubrogepant is a novel, highly potent, orally-administered CGRP receptor antagonist in development for the acute treatment of migraine. CGRP and its receptors are expressed in regions of the nervous system associated with migraine pathophysiology. CGRP receptor antagonism is a novel mechanism of action for the acute treatment of migraine that clearly differs from the mechanisms of currently available triptans (serotonin 1B/1D agonists), opioids and ergots.

About Migraine

Migraine is a chronic disease with episodic attacks defined by neurological symptoms such as headache pain, sensitivity to light and sound, and nausea; these symptoms are often incapacitating. Migraine is highly prevalent, affecting approximately 1 in 7 individuals, and is associated with significant disability leading to high personal, family, societal, and economic burden. There is a need for new treatments for migraine with improved benefit-risk profiles as compared to current standard of care.

Allergan, a leader in the migraine space, markets BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) the first FDA-approved, preventive treatment for adult Chronic Migraine patients since it was approved in 2010. Allergan is also advancing its migraine program with two investigational small molecule oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists, which are being developed for the acute treatment and prevention of migraine. Allergan's CGRP receptor antagonist ubrogepant has been submitted to the FDA for review for the acute treatment of migraine, and it is expected to be the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist to market; following will be atogepant, which is currently in Phase 3 development for the prevention of migraine.

About Allergan MIND™

As part of Allergan's ongoing commitment to innovating and inspiring change in the migraine community, the company has established a migraine franchise, Allergan MIND™ (Migraine: Innovation, Navigation, Discovery), to drive progress and unify its efforts as a worldwide leader in migraine. Allergan MIND™ represents the company's vision and mission to continue advancing science and improving the lives of people living with migraine disease with treatments, education and support in the pursuit of migraine freedom. This new migraine franchise serves as a center of excellence and catalyst for advancing the dialogue and treatment landscape in migraine, bringing together diverse stakeholders to rally around the latest insights and developments that will impact the future of migraine.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; risks related to impairments; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS: Allergan:

Investors:

Manisha Narasimhan, PhD

(862) 261-7162

Media:

Amy Rose

(862) 289-3072

Fran DeSena

(862) 261-8820

Lisa Kim

(714) 246-3843

SOURCE Allergan plc

Related Links

www.allergan.com

