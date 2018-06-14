Allergan Continues Active Board Refreshment Process

"Since Allergan transitioned from a generics company to a branded biopharmaceutical company, the Allergan Board has been actively involved in a refreshment process to update its membership with the appropriate experience, talent and diversity to more strongly position Allergan as a premier biopharmaceutical company and create value for shareholders," said Chris Coughlin, Lead Independent Director. "Mr. Freyman will become the fourth new Director joining the Allergan Board in 16 months as we continue to recruit highly-experienced and qualified members to bring a diversity of perspectives and strengthen the Board with additional industry, scientific and financial experience."

Allergan also announced that director Patrick O'Sullivan will retire from the Allergan Board of Directors in July. Mr. O'Sullivan joined the Board of Directors in October 2013 following the Company's acquisition of Warner Chilcott plc, having served as a member of the Warner Chilcott Board from 2009. Following the retirement of Mr. O'Sullivan and the addition of Mr. Freyman, Allergan's Board of Directors will continue to have 12 members of which 10 are independent.

"Tom Freyman is an accomplished healthcare industry executive with a strong track record of optimizing capital allocation and creating shareholder value," said Brent L. Saunders, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Allergan. "Tom has nearly four decades of industry experience including finance leadership and serving on multiple public boards, making him a highly valuable addition to the Allergan Board of Directors."

Mr. Freyman retired from Abbott in 2017, having held various leadership positions during a period where the company executed a significant transformation and refocused its business portfolio. He brings broad-based healthcare experience in two of Allergan's core therapeutic areas through his tenure at Abbott and his involvement in its proprietary pharmaceuticals and medical optics businesses. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration for Abbott since June 2015. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President, Finance for Abbott. He was first appointed CFO and Senior Vice President, Finance at Abbott in 2001. Previously, he served as Vice President and Controller of Abbott's Hospital Products Division and held a number of financial planning and analysis positions. Prior to joining Abbott, Mr. Freyman was a certified public accountant at Ernst & Whinney.

"I am pleased to join Allergan's Board as the company makes significant progress toward becoming a premier biopharmaceutical leader," said Mr. Freyman. "I look forward to working with Allergan's Board and management team to help ensure the company delivers increased and sustainable long-term value."

Mr. Freyman holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Illinois and a master's degree in management from Northwestern University. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Tenneco Inc. and Hanger, Inc., serving on the audit committee of each of those boards.

In congratulating Mr. O'Sullivan on his retirement, Allergan Board of Directors Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair Chris Bodine said, "I know I reflect the feelings of every member of Allergan's Board of Directors when I say it has been an honor to serve with Paddy O'Sullivan. He is a true professional who brought a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry to the Allergan Board."

