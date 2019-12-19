Allergan Foundation Giving Reaches $95 Million Since Inception

"We at The Allergan Foundation are honored and proud to offer our support to the many organizations striving to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of our communities," said Brent Saunders, Chairman of The Allergan Foundation and Chairman and CEO of Allergan. "We are privileged to work closely with many of these organizations whose missions are focused on Allergan's key therapeutic areas including eye care, central nervous system, breast health and gastroenterology. We are delighted to contribute to their resources for improving patient treatment and care."

"Many of the groups supported by The Allergan Foundation are small, grassroots organizations with a focus on fulfilling a specific need in their community. Without their selfless effort and dedication, many of these needs would remain unfulfilled," said Alex Kelly, President of The Allergan Foundation and Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Allergan.

The Allergan Foundation's 2019 grants include support for the following:

Eye Care health initiatives including Research to Prevent Blindness, American Glaucoma Society, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Foundation, Helen Keller International, Foundation Fighting Blindness and Blind Children's Learning Center of Orange County

Programs supporting Gastroenterology including American Liver Foundation, American Gastroenterological Association, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Camp Oasis and American College of Gastroenterology

Central Nervous System treatment initiatives including Migraine Research Foundation, Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, Alzheimer's Los Angeles' Dementia Health Care Initiative and Dystonia Medical Research Foundation

Programs supporting Mental Health awareness including The Jed Foundation Campus Program, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Trevor Project and Mental Health America

Continued support for Breast Health initiatives as part of a $2 million pledge in 2018, including Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and BreastCancer.org

Military and Veterans' programs including continued support for the Manufacturing Institute's "Heroes MAKE America" career program for U.S. veteran candidates, Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Blinded Veterans Association's peer support program and Paralyzed Veterans of America

STEM education programs including the University of California at Irvine , Association for Women in Science, Students 2 Science, Fairleigh Dickinson University and Girls, Inc.

Local community organizations including Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Emilio Nares Foundation, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Community Hope, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, Helmets of Love, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and the American Red Cross

The Allergan Foundation considers community grant applications on an annual basis from qualified U.S.-based tax-exempt public charities with innovative and leading programs and services, well-defined goals, a commitment to maximizing resources, and a reputation for meeting objectives and reporting measured results.

About The Allergan Foundation

The Allergan Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation committed to providing a lasting and positive impact in the communities in which Allergan employees live and work. The Allergan Foundation focuses its support on charitable efforts dedicated to promoting access to quality healthcare and improving patient diagnosis, treatment, care and quality of life. Established in 1998, The Allergan Foundation has donated approximately $95 million to a wide variety of philanthropic pursuits globally. For more information, visit The Allergan Foundation website at www.AllerganFoundation.org.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com .

