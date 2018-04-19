Allergan Issues Statement Regarding Press Speculation on its Strategic Review

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "TAKEOVER CODE") AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY SUCH OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER WOULD BE MADE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

As previously reported, Allergan plc ("Allergan") is in the process of evaluating a full range of potential strategic actions that will create value for shareholders, such as divestitures, combinations and acquisitions. The company has hired multiple financial advisors to assist in the review of these options.

Following recent press speculation, Allergan confirms that it is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for Shire plc ("Shire"). No offer has been made.

There can be no certainty an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer would be made. A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code, Allergan is now required, by not later than 5:00 pm on 17 May 2018, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Shire in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Shire, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Takeover Code.

A copy of this announcement will be made available on www.allergan.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Contacts regarding this notice: Allergan

Media: Amy Rose Investors: Daphne Karydas +1 (862) 289-3072 +1 (862) 261-8006



BofA Merrill Lynch +44 (0)20 7628 1000 US: Thomas Sheehan / Ivan Farman UK: Adrian Mee / Geoff Iles

Guggenheim Securities +1 212 901 9371 Alan Schwartz / Ken Springer / Jim Ferency



ALLERGAN SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Allergan announces that, as of March 31, 2018, it has 339,003,086 ordinary shares of $0.0001 par value each in issue. The International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") for the ordinary shares is IE00BY9D5467.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Allergan to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Allergan is Robert Bailey.

Merrill Lynch International ("BofA Merrill Lynch"), a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom is acting exclusively as financial adviser for Allergan and will not be responsible to anyone other than Allergan for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC ("Guggenheim Securities"), which is regulated as a broker-dealer by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United States, is acting exclusively as financial adviser for Allergan and will not be responsible to anyone other than Allergan for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement.

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TAKEOVER CODE

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Takeover Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-issues-statement-regarding-press-speculation-on-its-strategic-review-300633056.html

SOURCE Allergan plc

Related Links

http://www.allergan.com

