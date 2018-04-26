Allergan Presents Data at the Annual Meeting of the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Honolulu

Building on a nearly 70-year heritage in ophthalmology with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutic agents to preserve and protect vision, these presentations further establish Allergan as a leading global pharmaceutical company. The breadth of abstracts to be presented showcases Allergan's dedication to research and innovation in the area of ophthalmology.

The scheduled times of the 19 Allergan presentations, presentation titles, locations and authors are as follows:

Retina Poster Presentations (Sunday, April 29th, 8:15AM-10:00AM)

- Pegylation of Abicipar Increases Vitreal Half-Life, Supporting a Potential for up to 3-Month Duration of Action in the Clinic

Authors: Seal JR, et al.

- In Vitro and In Vivo Characterization of Abicipar Pegol, an anti-VEGF DARPin® Therapeutic

Authors: Rodrigues GA, et al.

- Simulation of Ocular Drug Distribution Following Zero Order Release of Intravitreally Dosed Bevacizumab Using 3D Computational Fluid Dynamic Model

Authors: Shen J, et al.

Glaucoma Poster Presentations



- A Rabbit Model for Glaucoma Filtration Surgery

Authors: Nagar S, et al., Sunday, April 29 th, 1:00PM-2:45PM

- Patient-reported Outcomes of Bimatoprost Ocular Ring in an Open-label Extension Study in Patients with Open-angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Authors: Chen M, et al., Monday, April 30 th, 8:15AM-10:00AM

- Intravitreal Brimonidine Drug Delivery System (Brimo DDS Generation 1) Enhances Spatial Sweep Visual Evoked Potential (sVEP) in a Nonhuman Primate Model of Chronic Glaucoma

Authors: Burke J, et al., Monday, April 30 th, 8:15AM-10:00AM

- In Vivo Angiographic Study of Rabbit Aqueous Outflow following Ab Interno Gelatin Stent Implantation

Authors: Lee SS, et al., Monday, April 30 th, 11:15AM-1:00PM

- Visualization of Conjunctival Lymphatic Vessels in Normotensive Rabbits

Authors: Rajagopalan L, et al., Monday, April 30 th, 11:15AM-1:00PM

- A Novel Iridocorneal Angle Measurement Technique: Assessment of Inter-and Intra-Scorer Variability

Authors: Nguyen A, et al., Monday, April 30 th, 11:15AM-1:00PM

- Complete Responders Following Ab Interno Gelatin Stent at 12M in Refractory Glaucoma Patients

Authors: Robinson MR, et al., Monday, April 30 th, 3:30PM-5:15PM

- Treatment Experience of Open Angle Glaucoma Patients Undergoing Trabeculectomy in the US

Authors: Patel A, et al., Wednesday, May 2 nd, 3:30PM-5:15PM

- Using a Novel Anterior Segment Optical Coherence Tomography (AS-OCT) Method to Assess Iridocorneal Angle

Authors: Goldberg J, et al., Thursday, May 3 rd, 8:15AM-10:00AM

- fMRI shows Functional Recovery by Intravitreal Brimonidine Drug Delivery System (Brimo DDS Generation 1) in a Rabbit Model of Retinal Ganglion Cell (RGC) Degeneration

Authors: Ghosn C, et al., Thursday, May 3 rd, 11:00AM-12:45PM

Ocular Surface Treatment Poster Presentations



- Effect of TrueTearTM on Dry Eye Symptoms During Exposure to a Controlled Adverse Environment

Authors: Senchyna M, et al., Sunday, April 29 th, 3:15PM-5:00PM

- The Repeatability of Tear Film Measurements in Subjects with Dry Eye

Authors: Stapleton F, et al., Sunday, April 29 th, 3:15PM-5:00PM

- Evaluation of the Durability of Dry Symptom Relief Following Daily Use of TrueTearTM

Authors: Penzner J, et al., Sunday, April 29 th, 3:15PM-5:00PM

- Changes in Tear Lipid Layer Thickness with Omega-3 Eye Drop

Authors: Fogt J, et al., Tuesday, May 1 st, 3:30PM-5:15PM

- Organic Osmolytes as Osmotic Agents vs. Salts in Artificial Tears

Authors: Liu H, et al., Wednesday, May 2 nd, 11:15AM-1:00PM

- Sodium Concentration Affects the Physical Properties of Hyaluronic Acid-based Lubricant Eye Drops

Authors: Simmons PA, et al., Wednesday, May 2 nd, 11:15AM-1:00PM

INDICATION

TrueTear™ provides a temporary increase in tear production during neurostimulation in adult patients.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Do not use TrueTear™ if you have a cardiac pacemaker, implanted or wearable defibrillator, or other implanted metallic or electronic device (eg, cochlear implant) in the head or neck, chronic or recurrent nosebleeds, a bleeding disorder (eg, hemophilia), a condition that can lead to increased bleeding, or a known hypersensitivity (allergy) to the hydrogel material.

WARNINGS

Do not use TrueTear™ around electronic monitoring equipment (eg, heart monitors or electrocardiogram alarms), in the bath/shower, while driving, operating machinery, or during activity in which sneezing/watery eyes may cause risk, areas other than the nose, within 3 feet of shortwave or microwave therapy equipment, around flammable anesthetic mixture (air, oxygen or nitrous oxide). Do not continue using TrueTear™ if your nose is irritated. Safety/effectiveness not established for longer than 6 months or for treating aqueous-deficient dry eye disease. Safety not established in pregnancy, patients under 22 years of age, patients with nasal or sinus surgery (including nasal cautery) or significant trauma, severe nasal airway obstruction or vascularized polyp; active, severe systemic or chronic seasonal allergies; rhinitis or sinusitis requiring treatment; untreated nasal infection; and disabling arthritis, neuropathy, severe dexterity impairment or limited motor coordination.

PRECAUTIONS

Consult your doctor on TrueTear™ instructions before use and on discontinuing use if pain, discomfort or numbness in the nose persists after reducing for higher levels/longer sessions. Remove studs, nose rings, or other nose jewelry before use. Do not use prescription eye medications or nasal sprays 30 minutes before or after using TrueTear™. Consult your doctor before use if you have suspected or diagnosed heart disease. Keep away from children.

ADVERSE EVENTS

Nasal pain, discomfort or burning; short-term electrical discomfort; nosebleed; nasal congestion; headaches; trace blood in nostril; facial pain; sore eye; sinus pain; pain around the eye; runny nose; nasal ulcers; and light-headedness. Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a licensed physician. For the full Directions for Use, please visit www.allergan.com/truetear/usa.htm or call 1-800-678-1605. Please call 1-800-433-8871 to report an adverse event.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry over the last 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes 13 additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.

Our commitment to the well-being of patients is also reflected in philanthropy. Allergan and The Allergan Foundation support more than 150 organizations around the world working to improve lives and communities. We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

