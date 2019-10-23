Allergan Presents Data From Eleven Abstracts At The 2019 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) in Chicago

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that its data will be featured during the 2019 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL October 24-27 2019.

The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago and the scheduled times (noted in local Central Time) for the Allergan presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations

OnabotulinumtoxinA 24 to 96 U Is Well Tolerated and Safe for Treatment of Masseter Muscle Prominence: Results of a Phase 2 Study

Authors: Shannon Humphrey , Sanjay Mallya , James K. Mah , Sotirios Tetradis , Beta Bowen, Elisabeth Lee , Mitchell Brin

, , , , Beta Bowen, , Friday, 10/25: 3:03-3:08PM

Chin Augmentation with the Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Filler, VYC-20L

Authors: Kenneth Beer , Joely Kaufman , David E. Bank , Brian S. Biesman , Steven Dayan , Smita Chawla , Andrew Schumacher

, , , , , , Thursday, 10/24: 2:35-2:40PM

Safety and Effectivness of Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Filler, VYC-20L, Using a Cannula for Cheek Augmentation: Results from a Multicenter, Randomized, Single-Blind, Controlled Study

Authors: Derek Jones , Melanie Palm , Sue Ellen Cox , Marta Sartor , Smita Chawla

, , , , Friday, 10/25: 2:27-2:32PM

The Beauty Image Assessment Study: Perspectives on Facial Aesthetics and Treatment

Authors: Macrene Alexiades, Sabrina Fabi , Steven Dayan , Julius Few

, , Saturday, 10/26: 1:45-1:48PM

Change from Baseline in Caliper Measurements of Submental Fat Thickness and Probability of Response to Treatment: Post Hoc Analyses of Pooled Data from the ATX-101 Pivotal Trials

Authors: Leslie Baumann , Vince Bertucci , Sachin M. Shridharani , Sara Sangha

, , , Friday, 10/25: 2:21-2:26PM

Clinical Benefit of ATX-101 in Treatment Nonresponders in Reporting Treatment Satisfaction: Post Hoc Analysis of Pivotal Trials in Patients with Moderate to Severe Submental Fat

Authors: Shannon Humphrey , Steven Dayan , Ashish C. Bhatia , Joel L. Cohen , Sara Sangha

, , , , Friday, 10/25: 2:33-2:38PM

Submental Fat Reduction Using Sequential Treatment with Cryolipolysis and ATX-101

Authors: Rebecca Fitzgerald , H. Ray Jalian , Beta Bowen, Sylvia Gamio

, H. , Beta Bowen, Friday, 10/25: 1:47-1:51PM

Poster Presentations

Greater Biological Activity and Non-Interchangeability of BOTOX® Compared with Vacuum-Dried NABOTA®

Authors: David Rupp , David Canty , Catherine Rheaume , Birgitte Jacky, Ron Broide , Amy Brideau-Andersen

, , , Birgitte Jacky, , Thursday, 10/23 – Saturday, 10/26: 12:00-2:00PM

Welcome Reception for questions and discussion on Thursday, 10/23: 5:30-6:30PM

Clinical Efficacy of a Novel Topical Treatment for Periocular Dark Circles

Authors: Lisa T. Goberdhan , Elizabeth T. Makino , Rahul C. Mehta

, , Thursday, 10/23 – Saturday, 10/26: 12:00-2:00PM

Welcome Reception for questions and discussion on Thursday, 10/23: 5:30-6:30PM

Post Hoc Analysis of MRI Data from Non-responders in the Phase 3, Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Placebo-Controlled REFINE-1 and REFINE-2 Trials

Authors: Cameron D. Chestnut , John H. Joseph , Gilly Munavalli , Jeremy B. Green , Sara Sangha , Elena Dimitrijevic

, , , , , Available for online viewing during program

OnabotulinimtoxinA for Treatment of Masseter Muscle Prominence: Secondary Results from a Phase 2 Dose Escalation Study

Authors: Jean Carruthers , Steven Liew , Jason K. Rivers , Shyi-Gen Chen, Shannon Humphrey , Elisabeth Lee , Mitchell F. Brin , Beta Bowen

, , , Shyi-Gen Chen, , , , Beta Bowen Available for online viewing during program

