Allergan Presents Data From Seven Abstracts At The 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in Washington D.C.

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that its data will be featured during the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. March 1-5, 2019.

The meeting will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the scheduled times (noted in local Eastern Time) for the Allergan presentations are as follows:

Oral Poster Presentations

Botulinum Neurotoxin Type A Directly Affects Sebocytes and Inhibits Induced Lipogenesis

Authors: Hui You , Alex Chernavsky , Sergei Grand , Amy Brideau-Andersen , Birgitte Jacky

, , , , Birgitte Jacky Friday, 3/1: 10:00-10:05AM , Hall H, ePoster Presentation Center 1

Protective and Reparative Effects of a Topical Dual Serum System Against UV-Induced Skin Damage

Authors: Elizabeth Makino , Pricilla Tan , Rahul C. Mehta

, , Saturday, 3/2: 9:45-9:50AM , Hall H, ePoster Presentation Center 1

Environmental protection and rejuvenation from a novel antioxidant dual serum system: A randomized, double-blind, regimen controlled, multi-center study

Authors: Zoe D. Draelos , Elizabeth Makino , Priscilla Tan , Kuniko Kadoya , Audrey Nguyen , Lily Jiang , Rahul C. Mehta

, , , , , , Sunday, 3/3: 9:10-9:15AM , Hall D, ePoster Presentation Center 2

Poster Presentations

Botulinum Neurotoxin Type A Exhibits a Linear Correlation Between Dose, Peak Efficacy and Duration of Effect in Functional Assays

Authors: Greg S. Nicholson , Dave Canty , Amy D. Brideau-Andersen and Ron S. Broide

, , and Available for online viewing during program

Safety and Efficacy of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Treatment of Masseter Muscle Hypertrophy: Results from a Phase 2 Dose-Escalation Study

Authors: Jean Carruthers , Steven Liew , Jason K Rivers, Shyi-Gen Chen, Shannon Humphrey , Elisabeth Lee , Beta Bowen, Mitchell F. Brin

, , Jason K Rivers, Shyi-Gen Chen, , , Beta Bowen, Available for online viewing during program

Clinical Efficacy of a Novel Two-Part Skincare System on Pollution-Induced Skin Damage

Authors: Elizabeth T. Makino , Annie Jain , Priscilla Tan , Audrey Nguyen , Alain Mogac, Kuniko Kadoya

, , , , Alain Mogac, Available for online viewing during program

Evaluation of the Protective Effect of a Topical Serum Against Particles Modeling Atmospheric Pollution

Authors: Elizabeth Makino , Pricilla Tan , Cécile Charmel, Rahul C. Mehta

, , Cécile Charmel, Available for online viewing during program

