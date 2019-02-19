Allergan Presents Data From Seven Abstracts At The 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in Washington D.C.
Mar 01, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that its data will be featured during the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. March 1-5, 2019.
The meeting will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the scheduled times (noted in local Eastern Time) for the Allergan presentations are as follows:
Oral Poster Presentations
Botulinum Neurotoxin Type A Directly Affects Sebocytes and Inhibits Induced Lipogenesis
- Authors: Hui You, Alex Chernavsky, Sergei Grand, Amy Brideau-Andersen, Birgitte Jacky
- Friday, 3/1: 10:00-10:05AM, Hall H, ePoster Presentation Center 1
Protective and Reparative Effects of a Topical Dual Serum System Against UV-Induced Skin Damage
- Authors: Elizabeth Makino, Pricilla Tan, Rahul C. Mehta
- Saturday, 3/2: 9:45-9:50AM, Hall H, ePoster Presentation Center 1
Environmental protection and rejuvenation from a novel antioxidant dual serum system: A randomized, double-blind, regimen controlled, multi-center study
- Authors: Zoe D. Draelos, Elizabeth Makino, Priscilla Tan, Kuniko Kadoya, Audrey Nguyen, Lily Jiang, Rahul C. Mehta
- Sunday, 3/3: 9:10-9:15AM, Hall D, ePoster Presentation Center 2
Poster Presentations
Botulinum Neurotoxin Type A Exhibits a Linear Correlation Between Dose, Peak Efficacy and Duration of Effect in Functional Assays
- Authors: Greg S. Nicholson, Dave Canty, Amy D. Brideau-Andersen and Ron S. Broide
- Available for online viewing during program
Safety and Efficacy of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Treatment of Masseter Muscle Hypertrophy: Results from a Phase 2 Dose-Escalation Study
- Authors: Jean Carruthers, Steven Liew, Jason K Rivers, Shyi-Gen Chen, Shannon Humphrey, Elisabeth Lee, Beta Bowen, Mitchell F. Brin
- Available for online viewing during program
Clinical Efficacy of a Novel Two-Part Skincare System on Pollution-Induced Skin Damage
- Authors: Elizabeth T. Makino, Annie Jain, Priscilla Tan, Audrey Nguyen, Alain Mogac, Kuniko Kadoya
- Available for online viewing during program
Evaluation of the Protective Effect of a Topical Serum Against Particles Modeling Atmospheric Pollution
- Authors: Elizabeth Makino, Pricilla Tan, Cécile Charmel, Rahul C. Mehta
- Available for online viewing during program
CONTACTS:
Allergan:
Investors:
Manisha Narasimhan, PhD
(862) 261-7162
Media:
Amy Rose
(862) 289-3072
