Allergan Receives 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

Allergan continues to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as part of the Company's goal to decrease its total energy usage by 20 percent between 2015 and 2020. Allergan's partnership with ENERGY STAR® has contributed to the Company's progress toward achieving the goal while reducing operating costs. Allergan's numerous energy achievements in the past year include a 4.0 percent improvement in energy intensity within U.S. operations and a 3.2 percent improvement in global operations compared to 2016.

"Allergan is proud of its longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility and honored to be recognized by ENERGY STAR®," said Wayne Swanton, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Allergan. "We are continually focused on increasing our energy efficiency and reducing our impact on the environment. I applaud our colleagues in global operations for their passion and ongoing commitment to using materials, equipment and technologies that support Allergan's goal of improving our energy conservation."

Allergan has been an ENERGY STAR® partner since 1996. The 2018 award marks the seventh time the Environmental Protection Agency has recognized Allergan's energy achievements. Allergan will be formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

