Allergan™ recognizes Sperling Dermatology as the Number One CoolSculpting™ provider in the USA
Sperling leadership credits amazing team for milestone achievement
May 21, 2019, 10:00 ET
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperling Dermatology, LLC, headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, has been officially named by Allergan Corp. as the number one CoolSculpting provider in the USA based on cycle utilization QTD. Allergan's commendation recognizes Sperling for administering more CoolSculpting cycles than any of the 2,500+ providers nationwide during that period.
Sperling, which recently opened its third NJ location, was ranked as the #4 provider nationwide in 2018. In achieving the #1 position, Sperling's founder, board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling and managing partner Ari Katz, are quick to credit their entire team for this milestone achievement. "We are truly humbled to be recognized as the #1 CoolSculpting provider in the country," says Dr. Sperling. Sperling began offering CoolSculpting in December of 2016, and Katz joined the team in January of 2018 to lead all sales and marketing efforts. Katz credits Sperling's #1 ranking and 8X Revenue Growth to what he affectionately describes as his team of Rockstars. "From our incredible office directors, and passionate sales consultants, to our best-in-class treatment technicians, this is a remarkable milestone achievement and is the true definition of a team win," continues Mr. Katz, "I could not be prouder of the care our team provides to each and every client, and I'm very excited about the future for our practice."
Sperling plans to celebrate this milestone with a special event this summer which will be open to the public.
About Sperling Dermatology
Sperling Dermatology was founded in 2016 by Dr. Shari Sperling. Dr. Sperling founded the practice with one primary goal: to help all her patients feel, look, and be spectacular in their own skin. Sperling Dermatology has grown to become one of New Jersey's fastest growing and highest-rated Dermatology practices, and has received more than 700 FIVE STAR patient reviews.
Dr. Shari Sperling, DO, is a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in medical, cosmetic, laser and surgical dermatology for adults and children. She practices in Florham Park, Montclair, and Neptune, NJ and is affiliated with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.
