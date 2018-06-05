Allergan Teams Up with a Host of Celebrities to Encourage Alzheimer's Patients and their Caregivers to Hold on to Hope

'Hold on to Hope' was created to give caregivers hope in a space where they often feel defeated, and features both an educational website (www.LearnAboutAlz.com) and a powerful video that uses lightbulbs as a metaphor for the disease. Since its launch in December 2017, the 'Hold on to Hope' initiative has seen nationwide attention via various digital platforms and television spots designed to spark a conversation around the efforts of Alzheimer's caregivers who care so deeply for their loved ones.

To drive the conversation further, Allergan is partnering with a network of celebrities, many of whom have been closely affected by the disease, to extend the reach of the campaign for Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. Throughout the month of June, these partners will take to Instagram and Facebook to encourage people to 'Hold on to Hope' while honoring caregivers for their ongoing, and unwavering, efforts.

"I am proud to align myself with Allergan to bring much needed awareness and recognition for the challenges Alzheimer's caregivers face," said Scott Conant, Celebrity Chef. "I deeply admire the commitment these people have for their loved ones affected by the disease, and want to do my part in spreading awareness and respect."

Allergan's overall goal for this campaign is to help caregivers hold on to hope despite the challenges Alzheimer's poses-- whether that be helping caregivers connect to others in a similar situation, offering education about the stages of the disease to better deal with the developing symptoms, or helping them learn about available treatments.

"Allergan is committed to offering support to those who suffer from Alzheimer's Disease, whether that be through education about the disease, resources and networks for caregivers, or treatment options for patients," said Will Kane, Senior Vice President, U.S. General Medicine, Allergan. "Through this platform, we hope to create a sense of community for caregivers specifically, and are delighted to have the help of several influential names to generate awareness for this initiative."

To learn more about the stages of Alzheimer's Disease and to find resources for caregivers, visit www.LearnAboutAlz.com

