Allergan to Present New Data for Investigational Bimatoprost Sustained-Release at American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc, (NYSE: AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage in ophthalmology, will present new data from investigational Bimatoprost Sustained-Release (SR) at the Annual Meeting of the American Glaucoma Society (AGS) to be held in Washington, D.C. Data from the Phase 3 ARTEMIS studies will be presented during an oral session and will provide visual field (VF) outcomes and effects of Bimatoprost SR on disease progression in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG). A New Drug Application (NDA) for Bimatoprost SR is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and if approved, has the potential to be the first and only biodegradable, intracameral implant indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension via a sustained-release drug delivery system.

"These exciting results presented at AGS reinforce our belief that Bimatoprost SR is a transformative drug that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for people living with glaucoma," said Michael Robinson, M.D., Vice President, Global Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology, Allergan. "There are 70 million people globally who are living with this serious and sight-threatening disease that may result in blindness and it is our commitment to ensure we are addressing their unmet needs with innovative treatments like Bimatoprost SR."

In the same oral session, a separate presentation will feature results from the first study to quantify the effect of greater topical medication adherence on rate of glaucoma progression in a real-world patient population.

Allergan will present eight abstracts, including two oral presentations and six poster presentations (all noted in local Eastern Time):

Poster Presentations (Friday, February 28, 7:00 – 5:00 PM):

Effect of Bimatoprost SR on IOP in Patients Previously Treated With 0, 1, or ≥2 Topical IOP-Lowering Medications: Results of Phase 3 Study at Primary Database Lock

Authors: Craven, ER et al.

Long-Term IOP Lowering After A Single Bimatoprost SR Administration in a Phase 1/2 Study: Relationship to Early IOP Response

Authors: Brubaker, J et al.

Bimatoprost Sustained-Release Implant (Bimatoprost SR) Responder Rates in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension: Phase 3 Study Results at Primary Database Lock

Authors: Walters, T et al.

Profile of IOP Response to Bimatoprost Sustained-Release Implant (Bimatoprost SR) Before Added Treatment With Topical Medication: Phase 3 Study Results

Authors: Myers, JS et al.

Targeted Delivery via Intracameral Administration Versus Topical Dose of 14C-Latanoprost in Animal Models.

Authors: Shen, J et al.

Poster Presentations (Saturday, February 29, 7:00 – 4:05 PM):

Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs Related to Ocular Hypertension and Open-angle Glaucoma by Disease Severity

Authors: Miller, E et al.

Oral Presentations (Saturday, February 29, 8:05 – 9:05 AM):

Adherence to Topical Glaucoma Medications Decreases Rate of Visual Field Progression Over Time

Authors: Fong, D et al.



Time: 8:05 – 8:17 AM

Visual Field Outcomes in Open-Angle Glaucoma Patients Treated With Bimatoprost SR in Phase 3 Evaluation: Results at Primary Database Lock

Authors: Medeiros, F et al.



Time: 8:17 – 8:29 AM

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes 13 additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.

Our commitment to the well-being of patients is also reflected in social responsibility. Allergan, The Allergan Foundation and The Allergan International Foundation support more than 150 organizations around the world working to improve lives and communities. We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; risks related to impairments; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

