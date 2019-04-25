Allergan to Showcase Continued Eye Care Innovation with New Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc, (NYSE: AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage in eye care, will present new data at the Annual Meeting of The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia from April 28th - May 2nd. Data will include three paper presentations on the company's ophthalmology pipeline including new findings evaluating Abicipar in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and Brimonidine Drug Delivery System (DDS) in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Additional company-sponsored data for the investigational Bimatoprost Sustained Release (SR), will also be presented including data analysis from a Phase 1/2, 24-month, prospective, multicenter, dose-ranging study of 75 open-angle glaucoma patients, which evaluated whether continuous drug release with Bimatoprost SR reduces visual field progression rates compared with topical dosing over 24 months.

"This new data in retina and glaucoma underscores our commitment to research and innovation aimed at finding new treatments for the eye care community," said Yehia Hashad, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development, Allergan. "At ARVO, we look forward to presenting data from our late-stage products for age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma that have the potential to define new treatment approaches and improve upon current patient care."

Allergan will present 10 abstracts, including three paper and seven poster presentations (all noted in local Pacific Time):

Retina Paper Presentations:

Phase 2b Study of Brimonidine DDS: Potential Novel Treatment for Geographic Atrophy

Study of Brimonidine DDS: Potential Novel Treatment for Geographic Atrophy Authors: Freeman W et al



Date and Time: Sunday, April 28 , 3:15 – 3:30 PM

, 3:15 – 3:30 PM Outcomes of AVF Treatment Switch in DME Patients in US Clinical Practice: Analysis of the AAO IRIS Database

Authors: Shih V et al



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 30 , 4:00 – 4:15 PM

, 4:00 – Phase 3 Evaluation of the Efficacy and Safety of Abicipar Compared with Ranibizumab for Treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD)

Authors: Kunimoto D et al

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 1 , 4:15 – 4:30 PM

Retina Poster Sessions:

Does Brimonidine DDS Reduce the Geographic Atrophy Lesion Perimeter Hyperautofluorescence Over Time?

Authors: Lewis A et al



Date and Time: Sunday, April 28 , 1:00 – 2:45 PM

, 1:00 – Cyto-/neuro-protective Effects of Brimonidine Drug Delivery System (DDS) in a Nonhuman Primate Progressive Retinal Degeneration Model of Geographic Atrophy (GA) Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Authors: Rajagopalan L et al



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 30 , 8:45 – 10:30 AM

Glaucoma Poster Sessions:

Effect of Sustained-Release Bimatoprost Implant (Bimatoprost SR) on Visual Field Mean Deviation in Patients with Glaucoma in a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

Authors: Rhee DJ et al



Date and Time: Monday, April 29 , 4:00 – 5:45 PM

, 4:00 – 12-month Efficacy and Safety of Brimonidine Tartrate 0.2%/Timolol 0.5% Ophthalmic Solution in Korean Patients with Primary Open-Angle and Normal-Tension Glaucomas – The KOCO Study

The KOCO Study Authors: Park SW et al



Date and Time: Monday, April 29 , 4:00 – 5:45 PM

, 4:00 – Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Lowering Efficacy of Bimatoprost Sustained Release (Bim SR) in Dogs Pretreated with Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT)

Authors: Ghosn C et al



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 30 , 11:45 AM – 1:30 PM

, – The effects of Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT) in Normotensive Beagle Dogs

Authors: Engles M et al



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 30 , 11:45 AM – 1:30 PM

, – Patient Journey After Intensification of Topical Glaucoma Therapy ─ a US Claims-Based Analysis

Authors: Patel A et al



Date and Time: Wednesday, May 1 , 8:15 – 10:00 AM

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered innovative products in the industry over the last 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes 13 additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.

Our commitment to the well-being of patients is also reflected in philanthropy. Allergan and The Allergan Foundation support more than 150 organizations around the world working to improve lives and communities. We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

