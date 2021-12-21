Allergan's VUITY™, the First Eye Drop Approved to Treat Age-Related Blurry Near Vision, Now Available by Prescription

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchword is thrilled to announce that Allergan VUITY™, the first and only eye drop to treat presbyopia (age-related blurry near vision), has been approved by the FDA and is now available by prescription. Catchword created the name for the medication and for pHast, the technology used to deliver it.

VUITY (pilocarpine HCL ophthalmic solution 1.25%) is a once-daily prescription eye drop that works in as soon as 15 minutes and lasts up to 6 hours to improve near and intermediate vision in adults with presbyopia without impacting distance vision.

Image courtesy of Allergan

"VUITY represents an eyesight revolution for millions of people around the world," said Catchword principal Mark Skoultchi. "We couldn't be more proud to have named it."

Presbyopia untreated in 128 million Americans until now

Presybopia, the age-related inability to focus on near objects, is a progressive condition that affects nearly half the US adult population. Presbyopia can be diagnosed by an eye doctor, but is usually left untreated as an inevitable part of getting older. Until now.

Allergan VUITY is an optimized formulation of pilocarpine, an established eye care therapeutic, and is delivered with proprietary technology that allows the eye drop to rapidly equilibrate to the pH of the tear film. It uses the eye's own ability to reduce pupil size, improving near vision without affecting distance vision. This new method eliminates the discomfort and blurry vision associated with existing means of delivering pilocarpine.

The story behind the names

Allergan turned to frequent naming partner Catchword to develop a name for this first-of-its-kind product as well as the pH-sensitive ingredient technology.

The name VUITY was created to easily and instantly express the solution's ability to improve viewing acuity while recalling the phrase "view it," explained Catchword co-founder and creative director Maria Cypher. "It's a short, user-friendly name, easy to spell and say—that's no small feat in pharmaceutical naming—and works equally well for English-speaking and international audiences."

The ingredient technology name pHast, a slightly altered spelling of "fast," communicates the method's fast pH equilibration. Short and easy to remember, the name balances scientific and common vocabulary, appealing to both doctors and consumers.

