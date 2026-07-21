AllerGene AI Therapeutics Founder and CEO Sid Kerkar to Present In Vivo Mast Cell-Targeting CAR Technology at Hanson Wade Summit

Presentation will highlight a first-in-class in vivo mRNA-LNP CAR-T approach designed to selectively target disease-driving mast cells as a potential treatment for mastocytosis, chronic urticaria, food allergies, allergic asthma, anaphylaxis, and other mast cell-mediated diseases

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerGene AI Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation in vivo mRNA-LNP CAR-T therapies for mast cell-driven diseases, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sidharth "Sid" Kerkar, M.D., will present at Hanson Wade's 5th In Vivo Cell Engineering & Gene Editing Summit, July 28 through 30, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Kerkar's presentation, "In Vivo mRNA-LNP CAR-T Cells Targeting Mast Cells for Mast Cell-Driven Diseases, Severe Allergies & Anaphylaxis," is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The presentation will showcase AllerGene's strategy to engineer CAR-T cells directly in vivo using messenger RNA delivered via T cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles, with the goal of creating a scalable, off-the-shelf therapeutic platform capable of selectively eliminating disease-driving mast cells.

Advancing a New Approach to Mast Cell-Driven Disease

AllerGene is developing what it believes could be a new therapeutic category to reset allergic immune responses. The company's platform uses transient, in vivo-generated CAR-T cells that selectively target tissue-resident mast cells and leverage the advantages of mRNA-LNP delivery.

"Current therapies for severe allergies and mast cell-driven diseases largely focus on controlling symptoms or modulating immune responses," said Dr. Kerkar. "Our goal is fundamentally different. We are developing an in vivo CAR-T platform designed to selectively eliminate disease-driving mast cells, with the potential to reset the underlying allergic immune response rather than chronically suppress it. We believe this approach could ultimately transform how mast cell-driven diseases such as mastocytosis, chronic urticaria, allergic asthma, food allergies, and anaphylaxis are treated."

Integrating Cell Therapy, RNA Delivery, and Mast Cell Biology

AllerGene's platform integrates advances in cell therapy, RNA delivery, and the biology of allergic diseases to engineer immune cells directly in the body using mRNA-LNP technology. The company is developing novel mRNA CAR constructs that selectively target human mast cells and is evaluating transient, controllable, and repeatable in vivo immune cell engineering as a potentially safer and more scalable alternative to conventional ex vivo CAR-T manufacturing.

"Targeting mast cells with precision and durability has long been an important but challenging goal in allergy and immunology," said Bruce S. Bochner, M.D., Professor Emeritus, Division of Allergy & Immunology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, an internationally known expert and advisor to AllerGene AI Therapeutics. "AllerGene's in vivo CAR-T strategy is a scientifically compelling approach that could open new possibilities for patients with mast cell-driven diseases and severe allergic disorders, where current therapies often fall short of addressing the underlying cellular drivers of disease."

Presentation Highlights

At the Hanson Wade summit, Dr. Kerkar will discuss the significant unmet medical need for mast cell-driven diseases. The presentation will also highlight the company's development path and roadmap towards first-in-human studies.

About AllerGene AI Therapeutics

AllerGene AI Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class in vivo tLNP mRNA chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies designed to prevent and treat severe allergic and mast cell-driven diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages advances in mRNA delivery and cellular engineering to selectively target mast cells, with the goal of providing durable protection against life-threatening allergic reactions and addressing significant unmet medical needs across mast cell diseases and severe allergies. AllerGene's research and development efforts are supported by its proprietary CurieCell AI Engine, an integrated research intelligence interface that provides access to leading artificial intelligence models and public biomedical knowledge sources while incorporating the company's proprietary internal R&D data.

Learn more at https://allergene.ai and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE AllerGene AI Therapeutics