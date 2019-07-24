NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Allergic Diseases: Pipeline Offers Novel Approaches to Treat Increasingly Prevalent Conditions, with Strong Presence of Cytokine Mediators Among First-in-Class Products



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5795610/?utm_source=PRN



Summary

An allergy or allergic disease is a condition that arises from an adverse reaction to an exogenous antigen, a substance that invokes an immunological response.These conditions are extremely common.



The number of people diagnosed with allergic diseases is rising rapidly on a global scale, which is attributable to factors such as population growth and increased urbanization and pollution. In addition, for a minority of these patients, allergic reactions can be severe, debilitating, or even life-threatening.



Despite this high disease burden, treatment options are limited for many conditions and patients often receive insufficient treatment or no treatment at all.This accentuates the need to identify novel molecular targets and mechanisms of action that could lead to more effective treatments.



This report assesses innovation within the pipeline for a wide range of allergic diseases, with a particular focus on five key indications - allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, allergic conjunctivitis, atopic dermatitis and food allergies.



Scope

- There are 414 programs in active development across all allergic diseases. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How many programs are in development for each of the five key indications?

- Cytokine signaling is the most prominent molecular target class in the first-in-class pipeline. Which other target classes are featured in the first-in-class pipeline? How does the distribution of target classes differ in terms of development stage?

- Of the five key indications, the atopic dermatitis pipeline has the most first-in-class targets, followed by allergic asthma. Which key indication has the least first-in-class targets? Are there any first-in-class targets represented in the pipeline for more than one key indication?

- Across the allergic diseases landscape, there are 297 active companies. Which companies have formed partnerships? Which companies have first-in-class assets in development with no prior deal involvement?



Reasons to buy

- Understand the current disease landscape with an in-depth discussion of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification, and epidemiology for each of the key indications. An overview of market therapies for allergic diseases is also provided.

- Analyze the pipelines for allergic diseases overall, as well as each of the five key indications, and stratify them by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target.

- Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class molecular targets. Using proprietary matrix assessments, first-in-class molecular targets for each of the five key indications have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

- Analyze company strategies in prior deals through case studies of key deals for first-in-class products for allergic diseases, and recognize commercial opportunities by identifying first-in-class pipeline products that have not yet been involved in licensing or co-development deals.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5795610/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

