Allergic to the Modern World, Trapped in a Bubble and Now Illegally Alive; Summer Asks the Question "Do Our Lives Not Matter?" in Her New Book "Canary in a Bubble"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unexplained throat swelling, pain, and nausea mark only the start of Summer's decade-long search for answers that spanned numerous hospitals and state lines. Her illness, at first believed by doctors to be a case of anxiety and a simple allergy, becomes worse after she is prescribed medications that continue to provoke reactions. Only after several rounds of bloodwork and tests is a tick-borne disease called Alpha-gal Syndrome discovered - one of many tick-borne illnesses that would continue to stump specialists and leave some questioning, "Are you sure this isn't all in your head?"

As Summer navigates her way through the coal mines of the modern world around us, she sounds off an alarming warning to the things she has discovered along the way.

In her book Canary in a Bubble, Summer questions why our food and water supplies are being poisoned while we walk around blind to this fact. She raises concerns that fertility rates are dropping at record speeds, while childhood cancer rates are skyrocketing, yet no one is questioning why?

While following Summer through the coal mine of her life, you will come to realize that modern medicine is more focused on training doctors to sell products for the pharmaceutical companies then it is on providing education on proper nutrition and finding the root cause of your problems.

Summer also questions why the infectious disease specialist are telling patients that tick-borne disease such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever are not in their area and if the sudden rise of tick-borne disease in the United States resulted from an experimental bioweapon gone wrong?

Through her own research and the help of support groups, Summer uncovers her true diagnosis: an immune condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome that was not yet well known among the medical community. After years of surviving only on a limited number of foods and now in a wheelchair, she relies on her faith in God like never before and discovers an unexpected illegal treatment option that just may change everything.

After reaching out to the representatives in her state, Summer was led to believe special provisions would be included in the state's new "Compassion Act" to provide her with safe access to her medication in the form that her body tolerated, but she was surprised to learn that they ignored her plead for help, leaving her and others like her unprotected.

Summer's response:

"Well, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? I may not be able to walk into one of your meetings because of my disability, but I can promise you that I am only going to get LOUDER until I can finally be safely at home again with my family without worrying if I'm going to be arrested or worse."

Canary in a Bubble is based on a true story and is a must read that will leave you feeling awakened and inspired. It is a story of strength, endurance, and perseverance.

