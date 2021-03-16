Allergist Developed, Parent Approved, Early Allergen Introduction System, Ready, Set, Food!, Launches All-New Stage 3 Product Today, Complete With Top Nine Food Allergens Including Sesame, Cashew, Walnut and Almond

Developed by parents, for parents, following first-hand experiences with their kids' own childhood food allergies, the all-star team behind Ready, Set, Food! is composed of leading physicians and experts in allergy research, including co-founder and allergist-mom, Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan. Co-founders Daniel Zakowski, Dr. Andrew Leitner, and Dr. Marks-Cogan are determined to make allergen introduction convenient, unintimidating, accessible and exceptionally safe for fellow parents.

"As parents, we've been there. When my nephew developed peanut, egg, and milk allergies before the age of one, we knew something had to be done to give even just one more baby the best chance at a lifetime of fearless eating," said Daniel Zakowski, Co-Founder of Ready, Set, Food!. "Every major medical organization says that parents should be introducing their infants to these allergens early and often, but no one is leading parents through what can feel like an incredibly overwhelming, terrifying, and messy process."

Ready, Set, Food!'s three-stage guided system allows families to safely and easily introduce their babies to the top nine food allergens by mixing them into a bottle or food. Stage 1, which starts as early as four months, is designed to gradually introduce the top three allergens (peanut, egg, and milk) through a bottle, while Stage 2 provides continued exposure, an essential piece of the early allergen introduction process. For those babies consistently eating solids, Stage 3 offers continued exposure to peanut, egg, and milk, while introducing the other top six allergens, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy and wheat. Each stage implements pre-measured, easy-to-use, mess-free packets featuring organic and all-natural ingredients without any added sugar or additives, which can be simply mixed into breastmilk, formula, or food (depending on the stage) until baby is regularly eating these foods over an extended period of time.

In January 2020, Ready, Set, Food! announced that investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban had invested in the company following their appearance on ABC's Shark Tank. Later that year, their second funding was led by Danone Manifesto Ventures, the corporate venture arm of multinational food company Danone, Mark Cuban and AF Ventures.

"As a father of a child with a severe peanut allergy, I immediately connected with Ready, Set, Food!'s mission," said Mark Cuban. "I'm thrilled that through #OneMoreBaby, we have the opportunity to donate to thousands of families in need through the crucial process of early allergen introduction."

In addition to the latest United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines on the introduction of allergenic foods, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggest that parents begin introducing allergens to their baby as early as four months.

"We believe in a healthy sustainable future of food, so we were thrilled to support Ready, Set, Food!'s mission of making early allergen introduction accessible and easy for all parents," said Laurent Marcel, CEO of Danone Manifesto Ventures. "We want every baby, regardless of income, to have the best chance at a healthy life, so we're very excited to support their donation program and help families in need give their baby the best chance at a healthy future."

Backed by thousands of pediatricians and allergists, Ready, Set, Food! has given over 20,000 families the best chance at a healthy life for their baby. To purchase Ready, Set, Food!'s unique solution to early allergen introduction, visit readysetfood.com.

