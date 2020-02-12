Allergy & Asthma Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary with the Launch of New Website

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Center, the largest specialty practice serving pediatric and adult patients across the DMV, today unveiled its redesigned website commemorating its 25 years of dedication to delivering state-of-the-art allergy and asthma care for patients in a new up-to-date, highly-engaging website.

The new launch of premierallergist.com comes at a critical time when a patients' experience with a medical practice's website is just as important as their experience with the care they receive. Allergy & Asthma Center understood this, which prompted them to make an array of changes, not only in where their site lives and how it functions, but how visitors interact with content and, most important, the safety of patient information.

The most noted changes include:

A new 25 th anniversary logo displayed prominently at the top of every page.

anniversary logo displayed prominently at the top of every page. A new vibrant new home page complete with lively images and restructured format enabling visitors jump to key information, including services, insurance info and setting an appointment.

Practical layout and navigation structure to better illustrate the breadth and depth of Allergy & Asthma Center's offerings and access to them.

More prominent call-to-actions and updated web forms, applying User Experience (UX) principals at the basis of the design.

An intuitive, HIPAA-compliant appointment scheduling tool that makes selecting the right doctor at the right location fast and easy.

Hosting on Google Cloud for exponentially faster loading times and state-of-the-art security (critical for HIPAA compliance).

"Launching the new website alongside celebrating our 25 years in business has been a great way to start the year," said Dr. Prasad Nataraj, Medical Director for Allergy & Asthma Center. Prospective patients deserve the best of both worlds – their experience with our practice online and when they walk through our doors. This patient-centric thinking is what we strive to improve so that we can thrive for another 25!"

The new website was developed by PracticeBeat's best-in-class patient access, acquisition, and retention platform. For more information visit www.practicebeat.com.

About Allergy & Asthma Center

Allergy & Asthma Center, one of the largest single allergy, asthma and clinical immunology practices in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., was established by Prasad M. Nataraj, M.D. in 1995. Our experienced team of healthcare professionals offer treatment to both adults and children of all ages, and our 20 convenient locations span across Maryland and the DC Metro area. Both our staff and our specialists are passionate about adhering to core principles that make our practice exceptional, including: Patient-centered care, accessibility and availability, compassionate medical council, innovative medicine, attention to the underlying source of the problem, and patient empowerment and education. www.premierallergist.com

