Allergy & Asthma Network Brings Free Respiratory Education and Activities to Harlem Week 2026

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network's Trusted Messengers program will participate in Harlem Week 2026, a decades‑strong celebration of culture and community. The team will offer free respiratory health education and interactive activities at two major community events: the Black Health Matters Summit & Expo on August 13 and Harlem Days on August 15–16.

Allergy & Asthma Network is a national leader in advancing respiratory health through education, advocacy, and community‑driven solutions. For nearly four decades, the organization has helped shape the conversation around asthma and allergies by developing trusted resources, elevating patient voices, and partnering with clinicians and public health leaders to drive meaningful change. Programs like Trusted Messengers reflect the Network's long‑standing commitment to meeting people where they are and ensuring every individual has access to the knowledge, support, and care they need to breathe easier.

Event Details:

Black Health Matters Summit & Expo

Thursday, August 13 | 8 AM–5 PM EST

The Riverside Church

490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027

In‑person and virtual attendance options available

Harlem Days

August 15–16

Various locations throughout Harlem, NYC

(Headquarters: 200A W 136th St)

Trusted Messengers' participation in Harlem Week underscores a core organizational belief that health equity grows strongest in the places where people already gather and celebrate community. During the Black Health Matters Summit & Expo, the team will be co-tabling with COPD Action Alliance and working with Dr. Renee Matthews, an accomplished healthcare professional known for her extensive work raising awareness about asthma and allergies, especially in her hometown of Chicago.

Summit & Expo Activities:

Education on asthma, allergies, eczema, and related conditions

Interactive activities, including label reading, allergy and asthma "fact vs. fiction", and more.

Information and enrollment support for the Network's Free Asthma Coaching Program

Harlem Days Activities:

Education on asthma, allergies, eczema, and related conditions

Information and enrollment support for the Free Asthma Coaching Program

Special pinwheel activity for kids

Trusted Messengers is a national health equity initiative designed to improve outcomes for people living with asthma, allergies, and related conditions. Launched in 2020 in response to the disproportionate impact of COVID‑19 and chronic respiratory disease on Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and under‑resourced communities, the program continues to expand its reach through culturally responsive education, community partnerships, and on‑site health assessments.

"Harlem Week is a long-standing, beloved celebration of culture and community," said Adeela Abassi, Director of Community Outreach and Health Equity. "We're honored to support this tradition by bringing trusted, accessible health resources directly to families who need them."

Members of the media are encouraged to connect with Allergy & Asthma Network representatives during the events or schedule conversations in advance.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promoting evidence-based care, and fostering collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Wilson

571-395-8909

[email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network