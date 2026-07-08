Allergy & Asthma Network Highlights the Role of Data and Community in Public Health at NACCHO360 Conference

FAIRFAX, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions, will present two On Demand/Digital sessions at the upcoming 2026 NACCHO360 Conference. The event, hosted by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), takes place July 14 through 17 in Louisville, KY and online.

For more than four decades, Allergy & Asthma Network has helped shape the national conversation on respiratory health, health equity, and patient‑centered research. The organization's work is grounded in the belief that public health solutions must be informed by the lived experiences of the people most affected, and that meaningful progress requires both rigorous data and trusted community relationships. The Network's programs, research initiatives, and community partnerships reflect a growing national demand for approaches that blend scientific insight with culturally responsive engagement.

As public health leaders prepare to convene at NACCHO360, Allergy & Asthma Network will highlight how multidisciplinary collaboration rooted in evidence and equity can accelerate progress for populations disproportionately impacted by respiratory and allergic disease.

Allergy & Asthma Network Presentations Available to Attendees Beginning July 14:

"Where There's Smoke, Is There Disease? Investigating the Smoking–Asthma Link in Kentucky Using Maps" Presented by Mitu Patel, MPH‑EPI, Data Insights and Analytics Manager

"When Trust Leads, Impact Follows: Rethinking Chronic Disease Engagement Through Community Voices" Presented by Adeela Abbasi, Director of Community Outreach and Health Equity

"Our team is energized to help shape conversations about what the future of public health should look like at this year's NACCHO360 event," said Mitu Patel, MPH‑EPI. "At Allergy & Asthma Network, we believe the strongest public health solutions emerge when data‑driven insights are paired with community‑centered action. That combination is essential for building systems that are equitable, responsive, and truly reflective of the people they serve."

Allergy & Asthma Network's participation underscores its ongoing commitment to advancing public health innovation through patient‑centered research, national partnerships, and community‑based education.

Representatives are available for interviews, background conversations, and story development. Members of the media are encouraged to connect during the event or schedule conversations in advance.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promoting evidence-based care, and fostering collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Wilson | 571-395-8909 | [email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network